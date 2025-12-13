The toxic legacy of the convicted sex offender has once again collided head-on with the world of American politics. New records have just emerged, shedding a horrifying light on the bizarre and deeply troubling association between the late financier and President Donald Trump.

What these newly released files show is a connection that, astonishingly, persisted well beyond Epstein's 2019 death — specifically, an email account used by Epstein was not only kept active, but was being routinely sent campaign alerts, using language that is genuinely jaw-dropping.

The core of this latest revelation, obtained by the non-profit whistleblower group Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets), concerns an account linked to Epstein, identified as 'jeeproject@yahoo.com'. Even a year after Epstein's supposed suicide in a New York jail cell, this address was clearly still receiving correspondence from the Republican campaign machine.

The truly shocking element, however, is the sickeningly personalised language used in the emails sent directly from Donald Trump's own 2020 presidential re-election campaign. These were not generic bulk mailings.

One email, dated Oct. 27, 2020, and signed off by the former president himself, contained a line that beggars belief: 'I need you right now, Pedophiles,' it read. This grotesque greeting was not a one-off error. An earlier message, sent on Oct. 1, 2020, also bearing Trump's signature, stated: 'Pedophiles, I want you to know how important you are to me'.

The documents show the campaign also sent the account a message on Sept. 14, 2020, saying: 'Pedophiles, I am so proud to be your president,' and another on Oct 25, 2020, reading: 'I'm turning to my strongest supporters, like Pedophiles'.

The implication of a presidential campaign using such a hideous term as a form of address, even if the address had been pseudonymously altered after Epstein's death, speaks to a breathtaking lapse in oversight, or perhaps something far worse. The records show the account was addressed under a 'shocking new name' after Epstein's death, which became the default salutation used by the campaign's automated system.

The Obsession and the Orbits: New Links Between Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump

These recent emails only deepen the already extraordinary, well-documented links between Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. The late financier was reportedly 'obsessed' with the president for years. The same batch of newly released emails reveals that Epstein had gone so far as to purchase 'basically every major exposé' about the president, suggesting a highly unusual and intense focus.

The extent of their documented relationship has been laid bare in earlier disclosures, too. When the House Oversight Committee released its mammoth tranche of 20,000 pages of files from Epstein's estate last month, Mr .Trump was confirmed as the single-most mentioned individual across the documents.

Their connection spanned decades. Epstein once boasted that the businessman-turned-politician was his 'closest friend for 10 years'. Furthermore, Raw Story previously reported that the files showed Epstein would apparently coordinate his flights around Trump's, indicating a persistent pattern of proximity and interaction that went beyond casual acquaintance.

The Political Cost of the Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump Scandal

The links are not just professional; they involve deeply personal details, too. The House Oversight Committee's release mentioned that Mr. Trump might have 'spent hours' with one of Epstein's victims at his home. There is also the concerning detail that Mr. Trump may have spent Thanksgiving with Epstein during his first term in office. We also know that during the 1990s, the future president flew on Epstein's notorious private jet at least seven times.

With campaign messages continuing to be sent to a convicted sex offender's email address, even post-mortem, the level of entanglement between the two men continues to shock. This entire web of association —f rom the flights on the infamous jet to coordinating schedules and the sheer volume of mentions in Epstein's personal records — raises profound questions about the kind of company Mr. Trump kept during his rise to political power. These latest emails, with their appalling salutation, serve as a visceral reminder that the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump is far from over.

The revelation of these appalling, personalised emails from the 2020 campaign to an account linked to a convicted sex offender, coupled with the decades-long association between the two men, ensures the toxic controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump is far from over. This story demands continued scrutiny.