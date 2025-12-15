The first victim of the mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, has been identified as Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore whose death has sent shockwaves through the Ivy League campus and beyond.

Cook was among at least two students killed when gunfire erupted near the university's engineering buildings on Saturday, 13 December 2025.

As the suspect remains at large and the investigation continues, tributes and photos shared across social media have painted a portrait of a young woman widely described as compassionate, driven and full of promise.

Who Was Ella Cook?

Ella Cook was a second-year student at Brown University and originally from Birmingham, Alabama. Friends and classmates described her as deeply engaged in campus life and committed to service, qualities echoed by members of her home church community.

Her death was publicly confirmed during a service at the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham. The Reverend Craig Smalley told congregants that Cook was 'incredibly grounded and generous and faithful', adding that she was actively involved in worship and community outreach. 'She was such a light and such a witness,' he said, as mourners gathered to honour her life.

'She was engaged and involved in our worship and in our community... such a light and such a witness,' Smalley said during the service.

What Happened at Brown University

The shooting unfolded on Saturday afternoon during a final exam review session inside the Barus and Holley engineering buildings on Brown's campus. University officials issued an immediate active-shooter alert, triggering lockdowns as local and federal law enforcement agencies responded.

Authorities later confirmed that two students were killed and nine others were injured. While early reports suggested an individual of interest had been detained, police have since said no suspect has been formally charged, and the shooter remains at large. The motive has not been disclosed, and investigators continue to follow multiple leads.

Brown University President Christina Paxson described the incident as a day of 'deep tragedy' and urged the campus community to come together in support of those affected.

Remembering a Life Beyond the Headlines

As investigators continue their work, attention has shifted toward remembering those who died rather than speculating about what led to the attack. Identifying Ella Cook has given a human face to a tragedy that has devastated families, friends and an entire academic community.

Those who knew her say the photos circulating online capture only part of who she was: a young woman with ambition, empathy and a future full of possibility. Her loss, they say, will be felt far beyond Brown University.

Social Media and Response

On social networks, praise for Cook has been shared widely, with most users referring to her as a promising young leader whose life was cut short by her studies. Images and remembrances of her effervescent personality and dedication to her community have been shared in some posts.

Following confirmation of Cook's identity, tributes poured in across X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms. Friends shared photos of her smiling at campus events, church gatherings and moments with classmates, describing her as a 'promising young leader' whose life was cut short.

Many posts focused on her kindness and energy, while others called for solidarity with Brown students and families grappling with the aftermath of the violence.

The online response reflected a broader sense of shared grief and renewed calls for action on campus safety and gun violence.