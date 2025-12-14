Australia has been plunged into shock and grief after a rare mass shooting tore through a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, killing 12 people and injuring at least 29 others in what police have declared a terrorist incident. What began as a festive gathering of more than 1,000 people by the sea descended into chaos and bloodshed, marking one of the most confronting acts of mass violence the country has seen in decades.

A Joyful Celebration Shattered in Minutes

The attack unfolded just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, 14 December, as families and community members gathered at Bondi Beach to mark the start of Hanukkah during an event known as 'Chanukah by the Sea'. Witnesses described instant panic as gunmen opened fire on the crowd, with one man saying it felt like shooting fish in a barrel. He recalled people screaming, bodies lying on the ground and strangers desperately trying to help the wounded escape the line of fire.

Emergency services rushed to the scene within minutes, with more than 40 ambulance resources deployed, including helicopters, as chaos gripped Sydney's most famous shoreline. Victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, including Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick, while police sealed off the area and urged the public to stay away as the situation continued to unfold.

By the end of the night, authorities confirmed that 12 people had been killed in the attack, which police later declared a terrorist incident. One of the suspected shooters was among the dead, while a second alleged gunman was left in critical condition. Two police officers were also injured as the response intensified across the city.

Police Declare Terrorist Incident

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon formally declared the shooting a terrorist incident later that evening, a move that granted police expanded powers as the investigation intensified. Almost immediately, officers began conducting raids, including at a property around 46 kilometres from Bondi Beach, as part of urgent efforts to determine whether others were involved.

Authorities confirmed that one of the shooters was already known to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation. Investigators are now examining potential links beyond Australia's borders, working closely with overseas agencies. Police have so far withheld the names of the suspects, saying it is necessary to protect the investigation in case additional individuals are operating locally or internationally.

Adding to the fear, a rescue bomb disposal unit was deployed after officers discovered a vehicle on Campbell Parade believed to contain several improvised explosive devices linked to the deceased attacker. An exclusion zone was swiftly established while specialists worked to secure the area.

Leaders Condemn Antisemitic Violence

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack as an act of evil antisemitism and terrorism that struck at the heart of the nation. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the rarity of mass shootings in Australia made the incident even more shocking, describing it as a dark day for the state.

Condemnation also poured in from world leaders. Finland's President Alexander Stubb said the attack was shocking and devastating, expressing solidarity with Australia's Jewish community. French President Emmanuel Macron said France shared the pain of the Australian people and would continue to fight antisemitic hatred wherever it appeared. Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the shooting as an attack on shared values, while the Netherlands' Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he had conveyed sympathy and support to Canberra.

A Nation Grapples With Shock and Fear

As the hours passed, more details emerged through a grim timeline. Police confirmed multiple fatalities by mid evening, followed by the discovery of suspicious items near the scene and further raids in Sydney's west. By just after 10pm, authorities confirmed the death toll had risen to 12 and revealed the presence of explosive devices linked to the attacker.

For many Australians, the attack has shattered a long held sense of safety. Mass shootings are exceptionally rare in the country due to strict gun laws, making the Bondi Beach tragedy all the more confronting. For the Jewish community, the pain is compounded by the fact the violence struck during a religious celebration meant to symbolise light, resilience and hope.

As investigators continue their work and police operations remain ongoing, the nation is left mourning lives lost in a place normally associated with sunshine and leisure. Bondi Beach, an icon of Australian life, has become the scene of a tragedy that will haunt the country for years to come.