Sydney is reeling as investigators begin to piece together the identity of Naveed Akram, the 24 year old man named as one of the gunmen behind the deadly Bondi Beach shooting that turned a Hanukkah celebration into a scene of terror. As police conduct raids, world leaders condemn the violence and disturbing questions emerge about what was known before the attack, Australians are asking the same question. Who exactly is Naveed Akram.

What Police Say About Akram So Far

New South Wales Police later declared the attack a terrorist incident, granting officers expanded powers as the scale of the violence became clear. One gunman was killed at the scene, while the second was critically injured and taken into custody. Authorities have not formally confirmed which of the two was Akram, though multiple reports say he was shot and remains under medical care.

Witnesses described chaos, screaming and bodies on the ground as emergency crews flooded the area. More than 40 ambulance units, including helicopters, rushed victims to hospitals across Sydney.

According to law enforcement sources cited by Australian media, Naveed Akram is 24 years old and from Sydney's south west. Documents circulating among investigators show a driver licence listing his address as Bonnyrigg, a suburb where police launched raids within hours of the attack.

A senior official told ABC News that officers searched the Bonnyrigg property on Sunday night as part of urgent efforts to determine whether others were involved. Investigators are also examining whether the suspects had links beyond Australia.

Authorities have confirmed that one of the shooters was already known to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, though they stress he was not considered an immediate threat. Police have urged caution over online claims, warning that misinformation and speculation could interfere with the investigation.

BREAKING: 🇦🇺 🇮🇱 BONDI BEACH SHOOTER NAME SPIKED ON GOOGLE TRENDS HOURS BEFORE ATTACK@Hidden_Archivez found the spike in both Australian and Israeli google. https://t.co/grLD8O1SPM — ADAM (@AdameMedia) December 14, 2025

Leaders React as Antisemitism Takes Centre Stage

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the shooting as an act of terrorism and evil antisemitism. He said the attack targeted Jewish Australians on a day meant for joy and reflection. An attack on Jewish Australians, he said, is an attack on every Australian.

The reaction has not been limited to Canberra. Israeli leaders voiced outrage, with President Isaac Herzog describing the victims as people lighting the first Hanukkah candle when they were targeted by vile terrorists.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar linked the attack to rising antisemitism in Australia, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Australian government of failing to act decisively against anti Jewish hatred. His comments have sparked political tension, even as officials stress the need to allow investigators to do their work.

What Remains Unclear and Why Authorities Urge Caution

Despite the release of Akram's name by media outlets, many details remain unconfirmed, including his exact role in the attack and any ideological motive. Police have not publicly identified the suspects or confirmed backgrounds, citing the risk of compromising a live terrorism investigation.

Officials have also moved to shut down false claims circulating online, including unverified assertions about religion, nationality or overseas connections. Investigators say there is no evidence at this stage to support sweeping claims being shared on social media.

What is clear is that the Bondi Beach shooting has shattered Australia's sense of security and reopened fears about extremist violence at public events. As Sydney mourns, the focus remains on uncovering the full truth about Naveed Akram and whether warning signs were missed before one of the country's rarest and deadliest mass shootings.

For now, police say answers will come, but only when facts replace speculation.