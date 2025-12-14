As Australia mourns the victims of the deadly Bondi Beach shooting, an old social media post by US commentator Candace Owens has ignited a fresh storm online, with some users pointing to what they call chilling timing. While authorities stress there is no evidence linking the attack to any prior prediction, the resurfaced tweet has added another layer of controversy to an already traumatic national moment.

The Tweet That Set Social Media Alight

Within hours of confirmation that the Bondi Beach massacre had been declared a terrorist incident, screenshots of an earlier post by Candace Owens began circulating widely on X. In the post, Owens had claimed that signs were pointing to a major attack taking place in the second week of December, urging followers to save the message because it would age well.

The comment, which offered no proof or specific intelligence, was quickly shared by users suggesting it had somehow foreshadowed the violence in Sydney. One post claiming Owens had called the attacks racked up thousands of views, with others attempting to connect the remark to the Hanukkah celebration shooting.

However, many users pushed back, warning against drawing conclusions during an active investigation. Critics accused others of exploiting tragedy to push speculation, noting that Owens had not referenced Australia, Bondi Beach or any specific target in her original statement.

Candace Owens warned of a potential 9/11 style false flag operation in the second week of December. #bondibeach pic.twitter.com/GmkJ2FdgS5 — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) December 14, 2025

Candace Owens has previously warned us and shared



"They have been signalling that a 9/11 style attach is coming the second week of December"



Syria attacks followed by Brown University attack and now Bondi Beach attack



She was SPOT ON !!!!! pic.twitter.com/3uqa9mKnNU — Lara (@TradingLara) December 14, 2025

What Police Have Actually Confirmed

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon formally declared the Bondi Beach shooting a terrorist incident on Sunday evening, granting officers expanded powers as the investigation intensified. Almost immediately, police began conducting raids, including at a property around 46 kilometres from the beach, as they sought to establish whether others were involved.

Authorities confirmed that one of the shooters had been known to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, though officials stressed he was not considered an immediate threat at the time. Investigators are now examining possible overseas links, working closely with international partners. The names of the suspects have not been released, with police saying this is necessary to protect the investigation.

Further alarm followed when officers discovered a vehicle on Campbell Parade believed to contain several improvised explosive devices linked to the deceased attacker. A bomb disposal unit was deployed and an exclusion zone was established as specialists worked to secure the area.

At least 12 people were killed and 29 injured when gunmen opened fire on crowds attending a Jewish holiday celebration. One of the attackers was killed at the scene, while another remains in critical condition.

Heightened Security Fears

The attack prompted swift condemnation from leaders around the world. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as an act of evil antisemitism and terrorism that struck at the heart of the nation. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the rarity of mass shootings in Australia made the incident even more shocking.

International figures echoed those sentiments. France's President Emmanuel Macron said his country shared the pain of the Australian people. Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz called it an attack on shared values, while Finland's President Alexander Stubb and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof both expressed solidarity with Australia's Jewish community.

Security concerns also rippled far beyond Sydney. Police forces in New York and London announced increased patrols around synagogues and Hanukkah events, stressing there was no known link to the Bondi Beach shooting but saying the measures were taken out of caution.

Coincidence or Dangerous Speculation?

Despite the frenzy online, authorities and experts have been clear that there is no evidence connecting the Bondi Beach attack to any prior prediction or warning posted on social media. Australia's national intelligence chief Mike Burgess confirmed that while one suspect had been on the radar, there was no immediate threat assessment that pointed to an impending attack.

Analysts warn that linking vague predictions to real world violence can fuel misinformation and distract from facts. The Bondi Beach shooting, they stress, must be understood through evidence gathered by investigators, not through viral posts made without proof.

As Australia grieves and the investigation continues, the resurfacing of Owens' tweet highlights how quickly speculation can spread in the aftermath of terror. For now, police insist the focus remains on uncovering the full truth behind the attack, supporting victims and preventing further harm, not on chasing online claims that may amount to nothing more than coincidence.