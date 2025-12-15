At a public event in Patna on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen on video removing the hijab of an AYUSH doctor as he handed her an appointment letter, igniting a fresh political controversy.

The newly appointed doctor, identified as Nusrat Parveen, appeared visibly taken aback when the chief minister reached for her headscarf after she stepped forward to receive her letter. Some attendees in the background were seen laughing, adding to the discomfort of the moment.

The video quickly circulated on social media, prompting strong responses from opposition parties. The Rashtriya Janata Dal criticised the act, questioning the chief minister's demeanour and intent, while the Congress called it a 'disgraceful' and 'shameless' act that reflected poorly on the leadership and raised concerns about how women are treated in public spaces. Several voices on social platforms echoed calls for accountability and respect for individual dignity.

The event itself was meant to celebrate the distribution of appointment letters to over a thousand AYUSH doctors, a key milestone for public health services in the state. Yet the focus has shifted to the broader conversation around respect, cultural sensitivity and how public figures interact with citizens, especially women, in official settings.

As debates continue, the incident has become a flashpoint in discussions on leadership, dignity and public conduct in Bihar politics