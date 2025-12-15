The Trump Gold Card is a newly launched US visa initiative introduced by President Donald Trump in December 2025, offering wealthy foreign nationals a fast-tracked route to permanent US residency and eventual citizenship.

The programme went live online on 10 December 2025, with applications opening through an official government portal and being promoted by the White House itself.

Combining accelerated processing with unusually high financial contributions, the Gold Card has quickly become one of the most controversial immigration proposals of Trump's second term.

Trump Promotes Gold Card Ahead of Christmas

President Trump publicly promoted the initiative just days before Christmas, using his Truth Social platform to encourage applications. 'Get your TRUMP CARD today!' he wrote, linking directly to the official programme website.

In accompanying remarks, Trump framed the Gold Card as a way for American companies to retain global talent and attract wealthy individuals who could contribute significantly to the US economy. The White House confirmed the site was live and accepting applications, signalling the administration's intent to move quickly despite mounting scrutiny.

Trump Encourages Foreigners Amid Concerns

Despite criticism, Trump continues to encourage foreign applicants who meet the programme's financial criteria. Critics have raised concerns that the Gold Card privileges wealthy individuals, creating a two-tier immigration system.

Legal experts have questioned the administration's authority to implement such a programme without Congressional approval. There are also warnings of potential fraud, money laundering, and legal challenges that could place applicants' contributions at risk.

Supporters argue that the initiative could benefit the US economy by attracting high-value talent and investment.

What is the Trump Gold Card?

The Trump Gold Card is a premium immigration pathway designed to accelerate US permanent residency for high-net-worth individuals and their families. According to programme materials, it operates as a fast-tracked Green Card route, granting lawful permanent resident status under existing EB-1 or EB-2 visa classifications.

Applicants must demonstrate that they can provide a substantial economic or strategic benefit to the United States. While residency is the immediate goal, the programme also places recipients on a pathway to US citizenship, subject to standard naturalisation requirements and timelines.

Trump Gold Card Fees

Applicants must first pay a $15,000 (£11,200) non-refundable processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security. Upon successful vetting, individual applicants are required to contribute $1 million (£750,000) to the US Government.

Corporate sponsors face a higher cost of $2 million (£1.49 million) per applicant. Additional State Department visa fees and medical examination costs may apply depending on the applicant's circumstances.

Trump Gold Card Qualification

Applicants must be eligible for lawful permanent residency and admissible to the US. A visa must be available under the EB-1 or EB-2 categories, which have annual limits.

Family members, including a spouse and unmarried children under 21, can be included in the application, each subject to the processing fee and financial contribution.

Residency and citizenship are not guaranteed until successful vetting and legal approval.

How To Apply for Trump Gold Card

Applications are submitted online via the official programme website with payment of the processing fee. After payment, applicants undergo detailed vetting and background checks by US agencies, including DHS.

Successful applicants are invited to make a financial contribution of $1 million or $2 million. Once approved, applicants receive lawful permanent residency and can later apply for citizenship.

USCIS may require creating a myUSCIS.gov account to track application status and submit additional documents.

Legal Concerns and Is It Safe to Apply?

Legal experts have raised questions over whether the executive branch has the authority to introduce a programme of this scale without Congressional approval. Critics warn that court challenges could ultimately invalidate the scheme, potentially placing applicants' funds at risk.

There are also concerns about fraud, money laundering and the creation of a two-tier immigration system favouring the ultra-wealthy. Supporters counter that rigorous vetting and large-scale investment could boost economic growth and innovation.

For now, the Trump Gold Card remains live, but its long-term future may hinge on legal and political battles still to come.