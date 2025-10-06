Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, has pushed back firmly against online critics of the couple's near-ten-year age gap, answering a troll with a single, pointed sentence that quickly circulated across social media.

The exchange took place under a family photograph posted on Victoria Beckham's Instagram during Paris Fashion Week, where Apostel and Cruz sat alongside the Beckhams and other industry figures.

Apostel's public reply, and the visible warmth between the pair at fashion and music events, has intensified debate about age, agency, and media scrutiny of celebrity relationships.

Jackie Apostel's Reply: The Moment She Clapped Back

When an Instagram user commented that a 29-year-old dating a 20-year-old was 'weird', Apostel replied simply: 'Because he's kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome 🥰.'

The rejoinder, posted beneath Victoria Beckham's Fashion Week carousel, was brief but deliberate, a defence framed not in legal or cultural argument but in personal appraisal. That exchange, visible via the family's social posts, has since been shared and screenshotted by fans and outlets reporting on the couple.

Apostel also reposted Victoria Beckham's post on her own Instagram Stories and shared intimate snapshots from the show, including a playful image of the couple brushing their teeth together, signalling both affection and her comfort within the Beckham family's public life.

Those images fed coverage that framed the response as part of a wider cultural conversation about age and consent in celebrity romances.

Who is Jackie Apostel? Background and Career

Jackie Apostel is a Brazilian-German songwriter and producer who releases music under the name JACKIE and has worked extensively behind the scenes with publishing partners in Brazil.

Her artist biography, including details of an early EP release and her bilingual songwriting, appears on festival and industry pages and is corroborated by her discography on streaming services. Apostel's EP, The Reformation (2020), remains publicly available on major platforms and illustrates the musical roots she now channels into writing and producing for others.

In a 2019 interview, Apostel described herself as a creator who values simplicity and songwriting craft, explaining that she sees recording only as a way to showcase material she ultimately prefers to write and refine for others. That earlier conversation gives texture to her current public persona: a musician who has deliberately shifted away from centre-stage celebrity toward studio authorship.

The Relationship Timeline and Public Reaction

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel were first publicly linked at the Glastonbury Music Festival in June 2024 and made their relationship social-media official in October 2024 when Cruz posted a birthday tribute that included the words 'I love you'.

Since then, the couple have been photographed together at high-profile events, including Paris Fashion Week, where their presence at Victoria Beckham's show prompted the Instagram exchange that produced Apostel's response.

Public reaction has been mixed: many have defended the couple's right to private choices, while critics have focused on the developmental difference between late adolescence and established adulthood.

Supporters quickly rallied to Apostel's defence after her comment, sharing personal stories of age-gap relationships and pointing to mutual respect and shared interests, notably music and fashion, as factors that matter more than chronological years in the public's eye. The episode underlines how celebrity relationships often become shorthand for broader social anxieties.

Apostel's measured, personal defence, offered in a single Instagram reply rather than a long public statement, demonstrates a contemporary mode of celebrity response: direct, succinct, and mediated through platforms that blur private and public boundaries.

Jackie Apostel's short, unequivocal defence ended the immediate trolling and refocused coverage on the couple's relationship as a matter of choice rather than controversy.