"The 100" returned for its final season this Wednesday. The CW aired an explosive season opener promising a gripping season 7. The show picked up from where it left off, after Octavia's departure. Are you curious to know what's coming next? Here is everything we know so far about episode 2.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The 100" season 7 episode 2. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The season premiere saw Octavia's departure and Bellamy being taken by invisible figures. Meanwhile, Hope has no memory of her acts. Clarke burns down the Sanctum and announces the new beginning for its people. As for Russell, he is to be executed for his crimes.

Moving on to "The 100" season 7 episode 2, it is titled 'The Garden' and it will be one of the most important episodes of the series. The next chapter will unravel some unknown secrets form Hope's mysterious past. Echo and Gabriel are on the way to discover Hope's truth. This is certainly a brilliant episode that promises to shed light on one of the most intriguing characters of the series.

"Echo (Tasya Teles) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) learn more about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past," reads the official synopsis for 'The 100' episode 07X02 on Spoiler TV.

Meanwhile, fans are assured that they have not seen the last of Bellamy. Even though Gabriel, Echo, and Hope chase after Bellamy's abductors, they fail to stop them.

"The 100" showrunner Jason Rothenberg confirmed TV Line that there is a lot to Bellamy's storyline. His disappearance is going to play an important part in the current storyline of the final season. The story of many characters will revolve around their attempts to find and save Bellamy.

"It's the mystery people are trying to solve. It's the thing that's going to be driving so many of our characters this season — to find him and hopefully save him," Rothenberg says.

The showrunner assures fans "we will see him again."

"Bob [Morley] asked to take some time off this season, and we honored that. We were able to write around it," he added.

Meanwhile, he talks about Clarke's struggles to keep the Sanctum together.

"Clarke has not been reacting emotionally to the death of her mother ... and suddenly it crashes down on her. She's trying to keep Sanctum together. That's her mission and she's going to do it. But her friends are looking at her like, 'It's OK to grieve. You lost your mom.' We realize at the end that it has been eating away at her, and it comes bursting out. She is great in that scene — and in the scene that follows it on the balcony. I think she crushed that, too. There was a standing ovation on set when she did that," he explained.

In addition, he said that season 7 will delve deeper into Sheidhea's quest for power and dream to take place on the throne.

"The 100" season 7 episode 2 airs Wednesday, May 27 on The CW.