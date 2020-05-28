'The 100' season 7 episode 2 focused on Octavia and the Anomaly. The show featured flashbacks and flashforwards revolving around Octavia, Diyoza, and Hope and what their life becomes in the coming years. When the show returns for a new episode 3 next week, there is a massive shift in the storyline as we go back to life in the sanctum. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out what's coming next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The 100" season 7 episode 3. Do not read further if you don't' wish to know more about it.]

In episode 2, fans learned about Hope's backstory with a series of overwhelming flashbacks. All of this, unravelled a way Bellamy can be saved in the future. Moreover, details about Octavia's trip through Anomaly are unveiled and it is revealed it lasted for three months whereby she reunited with Diyoza. The two ladies co-parented Hope, teaching her all of the skills she needs to get through on earth. Meanwhile, Colin discovers the truth about Sky Ring and Disciples on Bardo.

Hope reveals that Octavia is alive since she only injected her with a locator tag to send her through Anomaly. Meanwhile, Becca explains the reason behind time dilation and Gabriel discovers code on Colin's memory drive. Unfortunately, a prisoner destroys it all.

"The 100" season 7 episode 3 is title "False Gods" and it is written and directed by Kim Shumway and Tim Scanlan. As per its official synopsis, Raven will find herself in a difficult situation. In the meantime, we go back to Sanctum and find out what's going on with Clarke.

At the moment, he must try to maintain peace among the two conflicting fragments in order to avoid further bloodshed and chaos. The synopsis hints at "unexpected threat" in the upcoming episode.

"The 100" season 7 episode 3 airs June 3 on The CW.