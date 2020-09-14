The President of the United States, Donald Trump, took to Twitter to condemn the attack on two deputies in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 12. In what appears to be an ambush, a man is seen approaching the parked police vehicle before opening fire and fleeing. A nationwide hunt has been launched to find the culprit with the president promising severe sentencing. The officers are currently recovering from their injuries and are said to be in stable condition.

The two deputies were in their patrol car outside the Metro train station in Compton, Los Angeles around 7 pm local time. A surveillance camera caught the suspect approaching the vehicle before opening fire. After shooting the members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man fled without attacking any other people.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The victims were a 31-year-old woman and her 24-year-old male partner. They were taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Los Angeles where they were "fighting for their lives" according to initial reports. The female officer, who has a 6-year-old son, was shot in the arms and jaw. The younger man sustained gunshot wounds to his arms, hands and forehead. They both underwent surgeries at around 8 pm local time.

On Monday, September 14, the woman's condition was announced to be critical but stable. ABC News reported that the male deputy was alert.

The deputies, who have not been named, had been sworn in around 14 months before the incident. Since the unprovoked attack, there has been a manhunt for the suspect. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared the video of the attack asking people to come forward with information. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorised a $100k (£78k) reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

In a recent tweet, the department shared details of the suspect. He is believed to be a 28 to 30-year-old black man. He was wearing black shorts and a dark jacket at the time of the attack. The deputies were shot using a pistol.

If they die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this! https://t.co/K3sKh28GjX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Following the incident, Trump retweeted his son, Donald Trump Junior's tweet, and promised that if the deputies perished the suspect would be sentenced to death.