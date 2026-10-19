A 101-year-old New York man has shared his perspective on longevity, crediting happiness, love and strong family relationships for helping him enjoy a long and fulfilling life.

Kenneth 'Ken' Rehm, a father of five, grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 11, said maintaining peace of mind and learning to compromise had been central to his outlook. The military veteran and former comptroller celebrated his 101st birthday on 3 April.

'I think the secret is having an extremely happy life. You have to be happy with yourself and the people around you,' Rehm told PEOPLE.

He said his 67-year marriage, family life and the ability to resolve disagreements had given him lasting satisfaction.

'For me, that meant having a wonderful marriage, learning to compromise, and knowing that my children were doing well. When you have love, happiness, and peace of mind, life becomes a lot easier,' he said.

Born in the Bronx in 1925, Rehm later moved with his family to Queens before spending summers on Long Island. He now lives at The Bristal at Sayville, a senior living community.

Navy Service and Family Memories Shaped His Life

Rehm's childhood was marked by a very different way of life from that experienced by younger generations. In the early 1930s, his father began building a house on Long Island, where the family spent summers without electricity or running water.

Rehm recalled that he and his brother would pull a wagon to a nearby pump every evening to collect water for their household. He also remembered swimming, playing basketball and spending time outdoors.

His early adulthood brought another defining experience when he served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1945 during the Second World War.

Working as a storekeeper aboard a converted aircraft-carrying ship, he helped ensure military personnel had the supplies and equipment they needed. He also spent time in Australia, organising military equipment held there in preparation for a possible land invasion.

'My time in the Navy was an important chapter in my life... when I returned, I began figuring out what I wanted to do with my future,' he said.

After the war, Rehm built a career and raised his five children with his wife in a home on Long Island. He still treasures an old hammer his father used while helping construct the house. His son later restored it, and it now hangs on Rehm's kitchen wall as a reminder of his family history.

Centenarian Urges Younger Generations to Show Respect

Rehm described himself as fortunate to have shared 67 years of marriage with his wife, whose death eight years ago was one of the most difficult experiences of his life.

Despite the loss, he said he remained grateful for their years together and the family they built. He believes younger generations can learn from the importance of maintaining loving relationships and treating others with consideration.

'Love and respect. Those are the two most important things. You have to love one another, respect one another and learn to get along,' he said.

Rehm added that he would not make any major changes if he could live his life again, pointing to his career, marriage and family as sources of lasting gratitude.

Although happiness and supportive relationships can contribute to wellbeing, longevity is influenced by multiple factors, including genetics, environment and access to healthcare. Rehm's experience nevertheless offers a personal perspective on ageing.

His message remains straightforward: appreciate the people around you, compromise when necessary and value the life you have.