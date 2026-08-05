Social media feeds lit up with horror on Tuesday afternoon. Users watched in disbelief as celebrity blogger Perez Hilton broadcasted a live video of himself engaging in acts of self-harm. The disturbing footage spread rapidly across platforms before being taken down. TikTok officials moved swiftly to suspend his account.

Emergency services were flooded with frantic calls from concerned viewers. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were dispatched to Hilton's home. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers met with family members outside and confirmed that the 48-year-old internet personality was alone inside the residence.

Perez Hilton appears to be going through a serious mental health crisis. Authorities have reportedly responded, and we hope he gets the help and support he needs.



Source: TikTok Live | @PerezHiltonLoves#perezhilton #tiktoklive #entertainment #news pic.twitter.com/bHsJ7cxKBo — @enlaili (@enlailiacevedo) August 5, 2026

Instead of forcing an immediate entry, deputies opted to tactically disengage while continuously monitoring the situation. The agency explained this method in a public statement.

'In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,' read the statement from the Sheriff's Office.

'Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilising crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimise the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public.'

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Safe Recovery and Hospitalisation

Following the tense standoff, the situation reached a safe resolution. Authorities confirmed that Hilton was safely recovered from the property. He was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital for urgent medical evaluation and psychiatric care.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit remained on the scene alongside licensed mental health professionals. They provided vital support and resources to Hilton's family. Podcasters and close associates later confirmed that his children and mother were kept safe and were not inside the home during the acute mental health episode. This crisis follows a gruelling year for the blogger.

Back in March, Hilton opened up about a severe health scare that landed him in the hospital for weeks. He suffered a perforated stomach ulcer, life-threatening sepsis, and subsequent heart complications after taking common over-the-counter flu medication on an empty stomach. He later shared details about battling deep vein thrombosis and mounting medical debt.

In recent video updates, he spoke about feeling overwhelmed by his family's recent relocation to Miami and finding solace in faith.

From Early Aughts Gossip Icon to Modern Digital Era

Hilton, born Mario Lavandeira, built an empire during the early Aughts. He launched a high-traffic gossip blog that became famous for biting commentary, crude digital doodles, and brutal attacks on Hollywood stars.

During his peak notoriety, his vicious public insults targeted major celebrities. High-profile figures like Khloé Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga, who was once a close friend, frequently denounced his cruel online behaviour.

As internet culture evolved and public tolerance for targeted harassment waned, Hilton attempted to rebrand. In recent years, he toned down his aggressive attacks. He shifted his public persona toward fatherhood, raising his three children as a single dad, and integrating family-friendly content across his remaining social media channels.

Despite these efforts to find stability, Tuesday's alarming event exposed deep underlying vulnerabilities. Mental health advocates continue to urge anyone struggling with emotional distress or self-harm to reach out for professional support before a crisis peaks.