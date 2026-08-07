For years, Meta Platforms has promoted itself as one of Silicon Valley's most desirable employers, offering generous salaries, stock awards, and extensive employee benefits. However, following multiple rounds of layoffs, with the latest affecting 3,600 jobs amid an ongoing organisational restructuring, some employees feel like they have been pushed to the limit, with uncertainty so high that it is now influencing deeply personal life decisions.

Low employee morale at Meta appears to have hit rock bottom after a worker revealed anonymously on the workplace platform Blind that she cannot plan kids due to the constant fear of layoffs.

Meta has been reshaping teams around its AI strategy, with reports of employees being involuntarily reassigned into its Applied AI division as Meta accelerates AI investments, aggravating workplace dissatisfaction.

The employee said the 'family planning seems absurd' because of unstable total compensation at Meta, frequent organisational overhaul, and a lack of job security. 'The sad part is my biological clock is ticking, and it's ticking fast. What if, because of this stupid job, I'm never able to have kids?' the employee asked netizens.

After discussing with her husband, she was stunned to realise that she has to 'give up on having a kid while at Meta,' because there is 'absolutely zero guarantee' she would be 'employed here by next year, let alone by the time' she would return from her 'maternity leave.

The anonymous post quickly gained traction as it reflects concerns that many technology workers have expressed since widespread industry layoffs began in 2022.

Support Pours in For The Meta Employee in Waves

After screenshots of the post appeared on X, countless users debated whether unstable employment is becoming an overlooked factor contributing to declining birth rates and delayed parenthood.

One X user named PositiveP3TE argued that economic insecurity increasingly influences family decisions. 'This has been happening for a long time. It's why birth rates are low,' the user wrote.

This has been happening for long time. It’s why birth rates are low. — PositiveP3TE (@PositiveP3TE) August 6, 2026

Another user highlighted the financial risks associated with leaving a high-paying technology job. 'It's underdiscussed how ephemeral job security can be. If you get fired from Meta at 30, you may go down like $200k in yearly salary,' the person wrote.

Others encouraged the employee not to postpone major life decisions because of corporate uncertainty, while one of them highlighted the reality of workers being just a number on a company spreadsheet.

AI Transformation Is Likely the Culprit

The discussion about work-life balance also comes as Meta continues its aggressive push into AI. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly described AI as the company's highest strategic priority, with billions of dollars being invested in AI infrastructure, data centres, and the talent pool. At the same time, teams have undergone restructuring as resources are redirected towards AI-focused projects.

Read more Big Tech Layoffs Explode To 80,000 As Experts Accuse CEOs Of Using AI As A Scapegoat Big Tech Layoffs Explode To 80,000 As Experts Accuse CEOs Of Using AI As A Scapegoat

Although Meta has maintained that performance-based reductions are intended to improve organisational efficiency, repeated rounds of layoffs and internal reshuffling have left many employees uncertain about long-term career stability.

The anonymous Blind post does not necessarily represent the views of Meta's broader workforce. However, its widespread circulation suggests that concerns about job security and family planning are resonating with employees across the tech sector.

As competition intensifies and AI reshapes corporate priorities, the debate surrounding Meta layoffs appears to be extending far beyond employment itself.