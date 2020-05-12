Netflix's original series '13 Reasons Why' will return for its final season, next month. The recently released teaser trailer shows super emotional cast members and reveals its season 4 release date.

Fans of the controversial teen series must prepare for its series finale on Friday, June 5. Based on Jay Asher's 2007 novel of the same name, the show has earned both praise and criticism as it tells the story of Liberty High school student Clay Jensen and his deceased friend Hannah Baker, who committed suicide after falling victim to bullying and sexual assault at the hands of his schoolmates.

"13 Reasons Why" season 4 began in July 2019 and finished in December 2019, weeks before coronavirus outbreak, putting a halt on several major Hollywood productions. It is one of the few television shows that remain unaffected by the pandemic. Therefore, fans will enjoy its early release next month.

The new teaser trailer gives a glimpse at a very emotional table read featuring lots of emotional speeches, tears, hugs, and final goodbyes. In addition, the promo shows behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming installment.

In its final season, the students of Liberty High School prepare for graduation and farewell from the school.

"In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. 'But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever," reads the official synopsis for season 4.

The final season will only consist of 10 episodes and will be based on the aftermath of the murder of Bryce Walker, a sexual predator. In season 3, despite his attempts to rectify his behaviour, he ends up getting beaten by Zach Dempsey and then thrown into the river by Alex. Unfortunately, Monty de la Cruz becomes the suspect of the murder because of his fight with Bryce Walker in the changing rooms.