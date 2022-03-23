A two-month-old baby girl was found dead in an out-of-order microwave oven in India's capital New Delhi. The incident took place on Tuesday in the Chirag Delhi area of the city.

The police have been interrogating the child's mother after the family members expressed suspicions that she may have killed the infant.

The infant was found wrapped in a cloth in an old oven, she was immediately rushed to the hospital by the family members, according to a report in The Independent.

The child's father and other family members were at a departmental store that they run. The neighbours have alleged that they had heard the woman thrashing their four-year-old son. They further stated that when they ran upstairs to check, the woman locked herself and the boy in a room.

"We later broke open the door and found her lying unconscious and took her to the hospital. Meanwhile, we realised that the infant girl was missing. The woman refused to speak about the child, and we got scared," a family member was quoted as saying by local publications.

The baby's grandfather has alleged that the woman was not happy with the fact that she had given birth to a girl and that "she may have killed the baby."

"We received a call that an infant was missing. Staff from Malviya Nagar police station rushed to the spot. Neighbours then informed us that they found the girl in an old oven," said DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker.

"The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. We are questioning the mother and other family members to ascertain the facts and sequence of events," she added.

She continued: "The infant's parents, Gulshan Kaushik and Dimple Kaushik, are being interrogated at the police station and further investigation is underway." The girl did not have any burn injuries and the cause of her death will be determined by a post-mortem examination.