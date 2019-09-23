The cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" reunited at the recent 2019 Emmy Awards and all eyes were, at one point, on Kit Harington and Sophie Turner. The actors shared a hug that had fans thinking back to Jon Snow and Sansa Stark's emotional farewell hug in the Season 8 finale.

Turner couldn't hold back her emotions when she reunited with Harington on Sunday, at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She turned misty-eyed when she met her "Game of Thrones" co-star. The two looked at each other before they hugged tight. Sansa even cupped Harington's face afterward.

A video of their sweet and heartwarming reunion has since gone viral and fans lost it over the resemblance to Sansa and Jon Snow's emotional hug in "Game of Thrones." Meanwhile, others thought it was so sweet and cute.

"That kit and sophie's hug, im crying, they are a f****ng family... it's amazing #Emmys," one Twitter user wrote, while another said, "awww that short clip where Sophie gave kit a long hug right before it turned to commercials that was real cute #emmys."

Aw! Sophie Turner, Kit Harington Recreate â€˜GoTâ€™ Hug at Emmys 2019 https://t.co/YZtw0wJU2k pic.twitter.com/irsk6T6jZk — LILLIE ROSS (@gordo20wall) September 23, 2019

That hug between Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington just now gave me more emotion than the season finale of Game of Thrones #emmys #got pic.twitter.com/RdkttJEXXQ — LucieNlle (@LucieNlle) September 23, 2019

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Hug at the Emmys 2019 Has Caught â€˜GoTâ€™ Fans in the Feels pic.twitter.com/D4uEJRhgG4 — Vihar Wikipedia (@ViharWikipedia) September 23, 2019

Here's a closeup at Turner as she becomes teary-eyed.

Turner, who played Sansa Stark and Harington, as Jon Snow, in the recently-concluded "Game of Thrones" were among the Emmy nominees. Turner as Supporting Actress in a Drama Series alongside her co-stars Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth).

Meanwhile, Harington received a nod as Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Among the other "GOT" cast members who were nominated, only Peter Dinklage took home the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, also received a hug from Harington when he was called onstage to accept his award.

And then Peter got a hug from Kit Harington... and a standing O from Sophie Turner so all is right in Westeros! #GOT #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ObOfdBWwU1 — Access (@accessonline) September 23, 2019

Turner and Harington may not have won in their respective categories, but the cast has a reason to celebrate after "Game of Thrones" bagged the Outstanding Drama Series trophy.

The 2019 Emmy Awards marked the 1st for Turner as a nominee, according to US Magazine. Harington last received a nomination in 2016 under the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

Turner and Harington's emotional hug at the 2019 Emmys is a clear indication of how much they miss each other. Filming for "Game of Thrones" wrapped up in July 2018.