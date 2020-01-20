The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honoured the best achievements in film and television performances of the year 2019 in California Sunday. The highly anticipated awards night brought with it lots of glamour, extravaganza, sentimental speeches, and fun performances. However, the "Game of Thrones" fans would agree that the most memorable moment of the day was when the members of the popular cast came together at the 2020 SAG Awards.

According to E! Online, this year's SAG Awards on Sunday was probably one of the last time fans would see GoT cast come together in great numbers. As per the report, several cast members came together for photographs on several occasions including red carpet entry and backstage.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) are some of the important cast members who appeared together to share a moment or two during the star-studded gala. Some other cast members that made fans feel immense nostalgia were Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), and Ben Crompton (Eddison Tollett).

Based on George R.R Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire," HBO's epic series ran for eight seasons before coming to an end in 2019. The eighth season received a few nominations in 2020 SAG Award including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in Drama Series with Peter Dinklage, who played the role of Tyrion Lannister. Dinklage who was up against the likes of Sterling K. Brown from "This Is Us", Steve Carell and Billy Crudup from "The Morning Show", and David Harbour from "Stranger Things", bagged the individual award.

The show was yet again nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series. "GoT" has won this particular title every year between 2012 and 2018. Unfortunately, due to the delay in the broadcast of season 8, the show did not qualify for 2019 SAG Award nominations. The HBO drama also figured in competition for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

While many of the beloved cast members returned for what is considered their final reunion, Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clark (Daenerys), and Maisie William (Arya Stark) remained absent from the scene.