Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo has made it clear that he will "never say no" if Barcelona come calling for his services in the future. The Spaniard is a graduate of the famed La Masia academy but now plies his trade in Portugal with the Eagles.

Grimaldo is a regular starter under Jorge Jesus and for the first time since leaving the Catalan capital, he will line up against his former club on Wednesday night in the Champions League. Ahead of his return to the Camp Nou, the defender was asked if his chapter at Barcelona had come to a close, but he remained hopeful of a future return to his homeland.

"It's not a closed chapter. Barcelona is my home and I won't shut the door to my home ever. It's clear they're still one of the best teams and I'd never say no," Grimaldo told Sport in an exclusive interview.

"It's something I thought, that when I left it was a see you later, not a goodbye. I was there eight years. I'm very happy at Benfica, I feel important here."

Grimaldo has scored one goal already this season from left-back, but revealed that his celebrations will be muted if he finds the net at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. He expressed his desire to return to Barcelona in the future, and with Jordi Alba in the twilight of his career, an impressive showing could make his dream a reality.

"Even my parents have asked me that! I won't celebrate if it comes up. I'm going to be happy because I want to win the game and I'll fight to the death for Benfica," the Spanish defender added.

"I've been here many years wondering if Barca would come because I want to go back to Camp Nou and play there. It'll be nice this game at home then at Camp Nou."

The clash against Benfica is a must win for Ronald Koeman's team after they were trounced 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League group game of the season.