A new claim surrounding the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS has drawn attention from both astronomers and conspiracy theorists alike. The object reportedly emitted seven visible jets, leading to bold speculation that their formation mirrors the angles of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Astronomers recorded the strange display as 3I/ATLAS travelled through the Solar System. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb confirmed that telescopic images revealed a glowing halo stretching nearly half a million kilometres wide. Soon after, author and UFO lecturer David Sereda alleged that the jets formed in geometric alignment identical to the pyramids in Egypt.

The claim quickly circulated online, drawing comparisons between the comet's formation and ancient Egyptian structures. Supporters believe it could signify a deeper cosmic link. Scientists, however, urge caution, stressing that natural cometary activity can produce such jets without any hidden meaning.

3I/ATLAS Shoots Out 7 Jets

On 8 November 2025, 3I/ATLAS was recorded displaying multiple jets while it passed about 29 degrees from the Sun. According to The Star, the event was captured by astronomers M. Jager, G. Rhemann, and E. Prosperi under bright moonlight conditions before twilight ended observations.

Images stacked through several exposures revealed a massive halo extending roughly 500,000 kilometres and at least seven distinct jets, some directed toward the Sun. Avi Loeb noted that the phenomenon may result from icy material erupting from the comet's nucleus. He added that the structure could also suggest an artificial mechanism, though no direct evidence supports that theory.

Loeb described 3I/ATLAS as having 'the most wildly stretched orbit ever observed', classifying it as a 'true interstellar traveller'. The observation marked one of the most detailed sightings of a non-Solar System object since 2I/Borisov's passage in 2019.

3I/ATLAS Jets Allegedly Angled Like Giza Pyramids

David Sereda later analysed the comet's image data. He claimed that the angular spread of the seven jets matches the pyramid slopes found at the Giza Plateau.

According to Sereda, several jets formed angles between 38° and 39° from the East–West axis, which he believes correspond to the 51°–52° pyramid slopes of Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure. He estimated a 99% match with a margin of error below one degree.

Sereda said his calculations placed one jet pattern within the 'absolute tolerance' of Giza's architectural geometry. He also linked a 26° alignment seen in the comet's trajectory to the ascent and descent angles inside the Great Pyramid's internal passages.

His conclusion suggested that 3I/ATLAS might even cross within that same geometric angle by Christmas Eve 2025.

Do Giza Pyramids Have Something To Do With 3I/ATLAS?

The claim quickly spread online, fuelling debate about potential links between ancient architecture and celestial alignments. Many internet users speculated whether Egypt's builders encoded astronomical data into the pyramid design.

🚨 3I/ATLAS BREAKING: IT FIRED SEVEN jets—each angled EXACTLY like the Giza Pyramids 😱



Ancient Egyptians built pyramids to track the stars… and now a comet is mirroring them in real time?!



Christmas Eve 2025: 3IATLAS will CROSS the Great Pyramid’s sky angle.



Coincidence? Or… pic.twitter.com/gqmV7eP8O6 — 3I/ATLAS WHISTLE BLOWER (@3IATLASEXPOSED) November 9, 2025

One commenter, Val Ann Harris, wrote that 'I knew it! I told my mum that the Great Pyramids must be connected to 3I/ATLAS. Maybe this is what the ancient stories were about'. Others dismissed the connection as a misunderstanding of astronomy.

However, some critics quickly challenged the claims, arguing that optical effects and natural gas release could explain the shapes seen in the images.

Despite the controversy, Sereda remains confident that his measurements reveal more than coincidence. He argued that the Great Pyramid's design may encode 'tracking data for celestial bodies', possibly even interstellar visitors.

Scientists, meanwhile, continue to observe 3I/ATLAS as it speeds away from the inner Solar System — a reminder that, in space, mystery and mathematics often collide.