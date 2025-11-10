A strange new faith is quietly spreading through the halls of American power. Forget little green men; this belief system posits that UFOs are not extraterrestrial, but supernatural—'angels and demons.'

This is the exact claim media personality Tucker Carlson recently made during an early November 2025 appearance on 'The Megyn Kelly Show.' He separately suggested on Steve Bannon's 'War Room' podcast that the US government is hiding these 'spiritual entities' and may have even 'made a deal' with them to receive nuclear technology.

While it sounds like a plot from a science-fiction novel, this 'paranormal religion' is having a very real influence. According to journalist Steven Greenstreet, an investigative reporter and documentary filmmaker for the New York Post who hosts the UFO series The Basement Office, this new religious movement has infiltrated the US government and embedded followers into sensitive positions, which has reportedly raised national security alarms within the intelligence community.

This movement is accused of seducing leaders in Congress and media influencers into promoting a 'cultish Millenarian crusade',. This pressure campaign has been linked to the push for increased UFO transparency and the establishment of specific legislation, most notably the UAP Disclosure Act.

This bipartisan act, which was championed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Mike Rounds, created a formal UAP Records Collection and a nine-member review board to declassify records.

This heightened, faith-based search for 'the other' creates a complex environment where science and speculation collide. The public's intense focus on UAP means that every new anomaly in the sky is scrutinised not just by scientists, but by those looking for confirmation of their beliefs. This phenomenon was on full display with the recent interstellar visitor, 3I/ATLAS.

A Comet or a Cover-Up? The Debate Over 3I/ATLAS

3I/ATLAS, the third interstellar object ever detected, first identified on 1 July 2025, sparked its own firestorm of speculation when it was discovered. Its unusual trajectory and 'non-gravitational acceleration'—a change in speed not caused by the Sun's gravity—led some, including Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb, to speculate that it could be an artificial object—a piece of alien technology. This theory, of course, was seized upon by the paranormal-obsessed.

However, the scientific and defence establishment moved to quell these rumours. The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) stated that 3I/ATLAS was assessed to be a natural comet and 'falls outside of AARO's mission' as it 'is not considered [UAP].' NASA and other space agencies concurred, noting that its 'anomalies' were likely due to natural outgassing as it neared the Sun.

🚨 Tucker Carlson tells Megyn Kelly that UFOs are "angels and demons" and says the US government is hiding these "spiritual entities" from the public.



Carlson also suggests the US government "made a deal" with the demons to receive nuclear technology.



A new religious movement… pic.twitter.com/wxkV1UqDos — Steven Greenstreet 🐷 (@MiddleOfMayhem) November 9, 2025

Beyond 3I/ATLAS: The Merging of Conspiracy and Congress

The 3I/ATLAS case exemplifies the new battleground. On one side, you have the scientific method. On the other, a growing 'UFO cult' that believes officials are lying, whether about 'angels' or alien probes.

The issue is that this cult's influence is no longer confined to fringe forums; it is actively shaping policy and spending taxpayer money, as seen in the successful, multi-year lobbying effort to pass the UAP Disclosure Act.

This spiritual fervour, combined with genuine scientific curiosities like 3I/ATLAS, has created a perfect storm. As Congress demands more answers on UAPs, the question remains: are they chasing genuine unknown phenomena, or are they being steered by a fringe 'Millenarian crusade' that has mistaken demons for aliens?

The line between fringe belief and public policy is becoming dangerously blurred. When supernatural beliefs—whether in 'demons' or interstellar saviours—begin to influence congressional spending and national security priorities, the public has a right to know.

The debate is no longer about if UAPs are real; it is about who is defining their reality for us.