Astronomers are astonished by interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which has displayed what appear to be thruster-like gas jets and a striking blue glow—a phenomenon no natural comet has exhibited before.

The object, first detected by Hawaii's Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) survey telescope, is now being investigated by NASA and the European Southern Observatory (ESO) to determine whether its unusual propulsion patterns are purely natural or something unprecedented in cosmic mechanics.

Thruster-Like Jets That Defy Explanation

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) detected short, rhythmic bursts from the comet in late October that altered its path. Unlike standard outgassing, where sunlight heats a comet's icy surface, these emissions occurred without solar triggers, implying an internal or chemical origin.

Dr Elena Markov of the European Space Agency (ESA) told Space.com that '3I/ATLAS is behaving as if it's correcting its own course... something we'd expect from a spacecraft, not a comet.'

Markov said that while most researchers still favour a natural explanation, 'the data are forcing us to rethink what we know about cometary physics.'

Other astronomers cited by the ESO suggested that the comet may be venting supervolatiles — rare substances like nitrogen or carbon monoxide — that vaporise far from the Sun, producing propulsion-like effects.

Rapid Brightening Raises New Questions

The comet's sudden brightening has deepened the mystery. Data compiled by the Minor Planet Centre show that 3I/ATLAS brightened nearly tenfold within 48 hours--an intensity spike that cannot be explained by its distance from the Sun or simple reflection of light.

In an interview with The Guardian, planetary scientist Dr David Jewitt of UCLA said, 'Something inside 3I/ATLAS seems to be changing rapidly. It's either venting volatile materials we've never seen before or undergoing structural collapse.'

Jewitt, who also helped identify the interstellar object 'Oumuamua in 2017, noted that such a transformation 'suggests internal processes we don't yet understand.'

Blue Glow Reveals Exotic Chemistry

Perhaps the most striking feature is the comet's bright electric-blue glow, captured by observatories in Chile and Hawaii. Typical comets emit a greenish hue due to diatomic carbon (C₂) molecules fluorescing in sunlight.

However, Sky & Telescope reported that spectroscopic readings of 3I/ATLAS show an unusual dominance of ionised nitrogen and oxygen, producing a blue light signature never before seen in a comet.

Astrophysicist Dr James O'Donnell of Cambridge University told Sky & Telescope that 'this blue colouration is a chemical fingerprint we've never encountered in a comet before.'

He explained that it might indicate interstellar material with isotopes foreign to our solar system.

The finding supports earlier coverage by NDTV, which reported that the comet's blue glow intensified after its brightening episode, surprising both amateur and professional astronomers.

Alien Theories Stir Debate

As images of 3I/ATLAS spread across social media, some commentators began speculating that the comet's 'thruster-like' emissions could suggest artificial control--a debate reminiscent of 2017's 'Oumuamua controversy.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who famously proposed that 'Oumuamua might have been an alien probe, told The Independent that while 3I/ATLAS probably has a natural origin, 'we should remain open-minded. Every interstellar visitor has surprised us so far, and this one is no exception.'

Scientists Plan Closer Monitoring

Both the James Webb Space Telescope and the ESO's Very Large Telescope are now tracking the comet's motion as it travels through the inner solar system.

A NASA statement said that the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the jets continue or if the comet stabilises as it moves farther from the Sun.

Dr Markov of the ESA said that 3I/ATLAS is 'a reminder of how little we still know about the interstellar medium and the forces shaping it.'

She added that 'every time we think we understand the cosmos, an object like this forces us to question our assumptions.'

As 3I/ATLAS streaks across the night sky with its eerie blue trail, astronomers remain divided between natural explanation and cosmic curiosity, wondering whether this visitor is simply a rare comet or a messenger from beyond the stars.

For now, 3I/ATLAS stands as both a cosmic enigma and a symbol of humanity's ongoing quest to comprehend the unknown.