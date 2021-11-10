Four newborn babies died in India after a fire broke out in the children's unit of a hospital.

The blaze was reported Monday at the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital in the city of Bhopal in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Authorities believe a short circuit in the electricity board likely caused the fire on the third floor of the hospital.

"Four children died in the fire that broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) ward probably due to a short circuit. We reached the spot along with others soon after getting information about the incident. It was dark inside the ward. We shifted the children to the adjacent ward," State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, according to media outlet NDTV.

Sarang described the situation inside the ward as "very scary," India TV News reported.

At least eight to nine fire engines arrived at the scene to contain the blaze, Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan reportedly said.

A total of 40 children were admitted to the SNCU at the time of the fire. Of these, 36 were undergoing treatment in different wards. Several videos were shared online showing shocked parents breaking down on the stairs after escaping from the children's unit as the rescue operation was underway. The other babies were shifted to different units of the hospital.

"We were unable to save three children who were already seriously injured in the fire incident which is very painful. The rescue operation was swift and the blaze is under control, now but unfortunately the lives of three children could not be saved," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote in a Twitter post. Later, it was confirmed four children had died in the fire.

"A high-level probe has been ordered into the incident. The probe will be conducted by ACS (additional chief secretary), health and medical education, Mohammad Suleiman," the chief minister said.

The government also announced a compensation of nearly $5,400 for the family members of the victims.

While the rescue operation was underway, authorities banned the entry of family members and outsiders to the hospital. An eyewitness, who was inside the hospital, told local media the children's unit was shrouded in smoke.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister of the state also termed the incident "very painful" and demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident.