A 69-year-old British woman who was sentenced to death by firing squad in Indonesia more than a decade ago is now set to be repatriated to the UK following an agreement between the British and Indonesian governments. Lindsay Sandiford, who was arrested in May 2012 for attempting to smuggle approximately 4.7 kg of cocaine into Bali, has spent the past 12 years on the island's notorious Kerobokan Prison.

Sandiford was found guilty of drug trafficking after the detection of a large haul of narcotics concealed in a false bottom of her suitcase when she arrived at Bali's Ngurah Rai Airport on a flight from Thailand. At her trial in January 2013, a panel of Indonesian judges handed her the maximum penalty — death by firing squad — citing Indonesia's strict laws on drug offences.

The case has long drawn media attention in the UK due to the severity of the sentence, the involvement of a British national, and the role claimed by Sandiford in alleging she was coerced by a syndicate that had threatened one of her sons.

Under the recently signed transfer agreement, Sandiford and another British national currently serving a life sentence in Indonesia for drug-related offences are to be repatriated. An Indonesian minister stated that the practical arrangements would be finalised immediately following technical and administrative details.

While Indonesia has some of the world's harshest drug trafficking penalties — including execution by firing squad — it has not carried out any executions since 2016. Observers believe the repatriation marks a shift in policy under the current Indonesian administration to repatriate foreign nationals serving sentences rather than executing them on-site.

From the UK perspective, the case underscores longstanding debates about the rights and risks for British citizens detained abroad, especially in jurisdictions with capital punishment. The British government reaffirmed its opposition to the death penalty in all circumstances and has provided consular supportto Sandiford throughout her incarceration.

For Sandiford, the possibility of returning to the UK after more than a decade behind bars offers an end to a chapter that once seemed to carry a fatal conclusion. Yet the human cost — years spent under the shadow of execution, health issues and overcrowded prison conditions — remains a stark reminder of the perils of overseas detention.

The planned transfer of Sandiford represents both a personal reprieve and a diplomatic milestone, offering insight into changing practices around foreign nationals facing life sentences abroad. For many families in the UK with loved ones detained overseas, the development will be watched closely.