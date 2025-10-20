A cargo Boeing 747-400 has crashed at Hong Kong International Airport, killing two ground workers after overshooting the runway and plunging into the sea. The aircraft, operated by Turkish carrier ACT Airlines and leased to Emirates SkyCargo, had arrived from Dubai with no cargo on board. All four crew members survived. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what caused the accident.

The crash occurred at about 3.50am local time on 20 October 2025 when the aircraft attempted to land on the airport's north runway. It failed to stop, veered off the tarmac and struck a ground-service vehicle near the perimeter before coming to rest in shallow water beyond the sea wall. The two workers in the vehicle, aged 30 and 41, were pulled from the water; one died at the scene and the other later in hospital. The crew members were rescued with injuries and taken for treatment.

The Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department said the aircraft 'deviated from the north runway after landing and ditched into the sea'. Weather conditions were calm, and investigators are examining braking performance, surface conditions and mechanical systems. The Airport Authority confirmed that the north runway was immediately closed for rescue and recovery operations, while flights were diverted to the south and central runways to maintain partial services.

Aircraft and Operator Details

The aircraft, registration TC-ACF, was a Boeing 747-400 freighter operated by ACT Airlines under lease to Emirates SkyCargo. It had departed from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai with no cargo on board. The 32-year-old jet was originally built as a passenger aircraft before being converted for cargo use, according to AP News.

Early reports suggest the landing appeared routine until the aircraft failed to decelerate after touchdown, according to Reuters. Authorities have not confirmed whether mechanical failure, pilot error or runway conditions were contributing factors. Maintenance records and flight data are now being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Investigation and Safety Concerns

Hong Kong's Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) has launched a full inquiry, categorising the incident as a major runway excursion resulting in fatalities. Investigators are analysing flight data, cockpit recordings and runway friction levels, as well as reviewing ground-vehicle access protocols. Preliminary findings will be shared with international safety bodies once available.

The crash has drawn attention to the unique geography of Hong Kong International Airport, which is built largely on reclaimed land. According to Business Insider, the airport's northern runway sits close to the sea edge, meaning any overrun risks entering the water. Experts also highlight that heavy night-time cargo traffic and tight operational schedules add to the pressure on both air and ground crews. The north runway remains closed pending inspection, while the other two runways continue to operate.

Ongoing Investigations

Emirates SkyCargo and ACT Airlines have pledged full cooperation with investigators, while the Hong Kong Airport Authority expressed condolences to the victims' families and committed to a full safety review.

The deaths of two ground workers have underscored how even the world's most advanced airports remain vulnerable to rare but devastating accidents. As investigators analyse data and procedures, their findings are expected to shape how airports worldwide strengthen runway-end protection and ground-crew safety.