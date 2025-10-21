Reports circulating across the global firearms community suggest that Glock, one of the world's most recognisable handgun manufacturers, may be preparing to discontinue much of its current pistol range by late 2025. The Austrian company is reportedly developing a new 'V Model' series designed to curb illegal firearm modifications, though it has yet to issue an official statement or confirmation.

The rumour first appeared on gun forums and social media, in posts attributed to GlockStore, claiming that nearly all existing models, except the Glock 43, 43X and 48X, would be replaced with redesigned pistols intended to prevent illegal switch conversions. These small devices, known as 'Glock switches', can turn semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic weapons, prompting growing concern among US law enforcement agencies and regulators.

While Glock has remained silent, the claims have already unsettled retailers, collectors and accessory manufacturers who depend on the brand's long-standing design stability. Analysts warn that even unverified reports can disrupt markets, particularly when they involve a company whose pistols dominate both the civilian and police sectors worldwide.

Industry Reaction and Legal Debate

Glock pistols are used by a majority of US law enforcement agencies and account for a large share of global handgun sales. Their appeal lies in standardised engineering and broad compatibility with aftermarket parts, features that holster makers, armourers and parts suppliers rely upon.

Retailers and distributors have reported an increase in sales of older models amid speculation that production will cease by November 2025. Discussions on firearm forums such as AR15.com and r/Glocks describe a rush to purchase Gen3, Gen4 and Gen5 handguns, driven by fears of shortages and future price rises.

Legal analysts suggest the alleged 'V Model' redesign could also reflect a pre-emptive legal strategy. Glock has faced lawsuits in several US states over the ease with which some pistols can be modified to fire automatically. A new design that blocks such conversions could help the company demonstrate compliance with tightening gun control laws and reduce political pressure.

New Models for the Market

If accurate, the redesign would mark a significant turning point for Glock and the wider firearms industry. Consumers could see the end of several long-running models, replaced by pistols featuring enhanced safety measures and improved optics compatibility.

Accessory manufacturers, from holster producers to magazine and optics firms, are watching closely. Some reports claim the 'V Models' will not include Glock's Modular Optic System (MOS) at launch, an unexpected move in an increasingly optics-driven market. Others speculate that a full rebrand or next-generation 'Gen 6' series could follow, though Glock has made no public comment to support these claims.

Caution Over Unverified Claims

Firearms journalists have urged restraint, noting that none of the information has been verified by Glock or its parent company. Industry publication USA Carry emphasised that online speculation should not be taken as confirmation and that any changes may differ by region or product category.

Although the reports remain unsubstantiated, the discussion has highlighted the tension between gun rights advocacy and regulatory adaptation. Whether true or not, the rumours underline how deeply the global accessory market depends on Glock's design continuity.