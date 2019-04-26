A 72-year-old man wanted to use the bathroom so badly that he stabbed his nephew with a 6-inch fillet knife after accusing him of taking too long.

On Tuesday, Dan Johnson allegedly stabbed 29-year-old Michael Johnson and has been charged with aggravated battery on a person with a deadly weapon, reports The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Police say Dan stabbed Michael early Tuesday evening in Florida, leading to an arrest by DeLand police officers. Michael, who is expected to survive, called 911 after being attacked in the abdomen and lower back. "Hello, I need EVAC. I've been stabbed three or four times," he said while breathing heavily. "Please hurry up."

Michael was then airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center. Dan was still in the home at the time.

According to authorities, Michael lives in a vehicle in his father's driveway and his father allows him to use the residence's bathroom. On Tuesday, he was heading into the shower when Dan started yelling at him to come out because he felt he was taking too long.

When the nephew opened the door, his uncle allegedly began punching him and after noticing the knife, Michael realized he had been stabbed.

Meanwhile, Dan told police that his nephew "buffed up" at him, which he viewed as a threat, and was being "disrespectful."

