When the workers of a funeral home came to collect a corpse freezer from a home in Tamil Nadu, India they were shocked to find the occupant alive on Tuesday, October 13. The family members of 74-year-old Balasubramanyam had placed him in the freezer on Monday, October 12 while waiting for funeral rites to be completed. His brother, Sarvanan, claimed that the doctor of a private hospital had pronounced him dead. Police took the elderly man to a hospital where he was treated until his demise on Friday, October 16. A case of negligence has been filed against the family.

A bizarre case in southern India made headlines when a septuagenarian who was thought to be dead was rescued. The family of the man claimed that he had been taken to a private hospital after becoming unresponsive earlier this week. At the hospital, a doctor pronounced him dead. The family contacted a funeral home to provide a corpse freezer where the body of the man would be kept until his funeral the next day.

The man's body was kept in the freezer outside his home in Kandhampatti village, Salem, Tamil Nadu for nearly a day. When the funeral home sent employees to collect the freezer, they noticed that the man's body was shivering. The workers soon realised that Balasubramanyam was still alive even after being locked in the freezer for several hours.

According to Hindustan Times, Sarvanan told the workers that the soul had not left the body so his brother's corpse was still moving. The workers alerted the police when the family refused to cooperate. The police rescued the man and took him to a government hospital.

The dean of the government hospital, Balajinathan, told BBC that the man was brought in a barely conscious state. Shortly after being rescued, Balasubramanyam passed away due to lung-related ailments.

A case has been filed against the man's family for their negligence. They claimed that the private hospital doctor had signed a letter declaring Balasubramanyam dead. However, they could not provide the police with the paper. The investigation into the incident continues.