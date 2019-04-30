An 8-year-old boy in the Indian capital city of New Delhi allegedly killed a toddler to take revenge on the victim's sister. Local media reported Monday that the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri.

Police said the boy allegedly killed the 18-month-old by drowning him in a small water tank near their house, according to local newspaper Hindustan Times. They said the incident was an act of revenge as the accused was angry after his younger brother was allegedly injured by the victim's elder sister.

According to a senior police officer, the victim's elder sister pushed the accused's younger brother due to which he fell down on the floor and suffered minor swelling on the head. Since that day, the accused was building up a grudge against her and wanted to take revenge, police said.

The incident came to light when the toddler's mother woke up Saturday morning and could not find her child around.

"We received a call at the Fatehpur Beri police station that a one-and-a-half-year old child had gone missing while his mother and 10-year-old sister were asleep on the roof of their house. A police team reached the spot and launched an intensive search for the boy. After about an hour, the toddler was found in a drain nearby," a police officer, who did not want to be identified, told local media.

Police said the child was bleeding from his right ear and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Authorities were awaiting the autopsy result to determine the cause of death. Police are also investigating the incident.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said local residents were questioned and it came to their attention that another boy, aged eight years, was also missing since Saturday morning.

"A search for the boy was launched and after about two hours, locals and police teams managed to locate him about a kilometer away from his house. When he was questioned about the toddler, he said he had drowned the child into a water tank near their house," Kumar said.

The 8-year-old boy also told police he wanted to teach the victim's sister a lesson for hurting his brother. "In that rage, he said he took the boy and drowned him. Later, he threw him into the drain," the officer added.

"Both the families used to live in rented accommodation and their fathers are daily laborers," the senior police official said.

Police filed a murder case against the 8-year-old boy and he will soon be produced before the juvenile justice board.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.