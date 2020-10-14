On Saturday, October 10, a nine-year-old boy was murdered by Samsul Bahri when the boy tried to prevent the rape of his mother. The assailant entered the family's home while the child's father was away in East Aceh, Indonesia. When he tried to force himself on his victim named Dn, her screams alerted the boy, named Rg. As he tried to fight off the much older man, he was stabbed with a machete. The attacker continued to rape his victim and absconded with the body of the child. Police were able to track down the suspect. He was arrested after being shot in the leg while trying to escape on Sunday, October 11. The boy's body was recovered on the same day.

In the absence of Dn's husband, Bahri entered the family's home with the intent to rape the woman. He threatened the victim and told her to stay quiet during the sexual assault. The victim tried to fend off the attack and in the process, alerted her son. The schoolboy rushed in to find his mother being attacked.

The brave child tried to fight off the 35-year-old attacker. However, Bahri had come armed with a machete. He reportedly hacked the child multiple times and left him to die. The evil man then proceeded to sexually assault Dn. Once he was done raping the woman, he put the child's body in a sack and absconded.

Dn alerted her neighbours who called the police. The woman was taken to a hospital and a manhunt was launched. The victim informed the police that Bahri was the man who attacked her and killed her child. Infuriated by the heinous crime, the residents of the village in Birem Bayeun District helped the police search for the suspect.

The palm plantation worker was soon spotted. When the police tried to apprehend him, he tried to fight back and flee. The police were forced to shoot him thrice in the calf to prevent his escape.

The body of the child was also recovered from a nearby river. Bahri had tried to get rid of the body by tossing it in the river.

According to Tribun News, Bahri has been charged with multiple criminal offences including premeditated murder and rape. Rg's murder is not a first for the suspect. He had previously served 15-years in prison for another murder. He was released a few months before the attack on the unfortunate family.