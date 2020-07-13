Nine-year-old Javonni Carson and his siblings were recording a dance video for TikTok when a gunman opened fire at the crowd in Georgia, United States. While the crowd scattered or took cover, three people were wounded. Carson got shot four times while two other men also sustained gunshot wounds. Police are trying to find those responsible for the shooting.

Javonni was with his siblings and father at Flat Shoals Avenue, East Atlanta Village around 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday, July 8. Seemingly out of the blue, a man started shooting from a vehicle at the crowd on the street. The gunman shot at the crowd and parked vehicles. Jovanni was shot four times in the legs. Another man was shot in the hand, while a third victim was shot in the back.

Javonni's father, Jarvis Wise, recalled hearing gunshots and screams. He was talking to some people while the children were recording the video. When he realised what had happened, he rushed to his children. Jarvis claims that he tried to get Javonni to walk but he was unable to get up as he had been shot in the legs.

Jarvis told Fox5 Atlanta, that he thought he could get Javonni to a hospital faster than emergency services. Instead of waiting for an ambulance, Jarvis rushed Javonni to the emergency room. The boy's mother, Keyona Carson, reached the hospital to find out that her son had been shot. Javonni's sister Paris Wise and their brother were unharmed.

The Deerwood Academy pupil underwent surgery on Thursday, July 9 at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in Egleston. Bullets were removed from the child's leg and luckily, he will be able to recover from the gunshot wounds. The other two men were also taken to a hospital and will recover from the non-fatal injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the cost of Javonni's treatment.

Police recovered 42 shell casings from the scene. Atlanta-journal constitution (AJC) reported that surveillance cameras outside Gaja Korean Bar captured the vehicle as well as the shooting. Police revealed that the gunman was in a dark-coloured vehicle. They also stated that someone had a handgun and they fired back in retaliation.

An investigation to find the shooter is ongoing.