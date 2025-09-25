Aaron Judge has chiselled his name into Major League Baseball history once again and he now sits amongst some of the best players in baseball history. On 24 September 2025, a little bit of baseball magic happened as the New York Yankees slugger hit his 50th and 51st home runs of the season during a game against the Chicago White Sox.

This makes him only the fourth player in MLB history to record four separate 50 homer seasons and its going to be a hard record to beat. This achievement places him alongside legends like Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. At just 33 years old, Judge continues to dominate in a way not seen in recent MLB by anyone else. His salary, net worth and contract reflects his massive influence on the field.

A Historic Milestone For Aaron Judge

It was a spectacle to see when Judge made history. His first home run of the game was a three run shot off White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon, giving the Yankees an early 3-1 lead. His second homer came later in the game, contributing to the Yankees' 8-1 victory and fans went berserk.

This marks Judge's fourth season with 50 or more home runs, having previously achieved the feat in 2017, 2022 (when he set the American League record with 62 home runs) and 2024, that is just insane skill.

Not only that he now also has 365 career home runs, placing him fourth on the Yankees' all time list behind Ruth (659), Mickey Mantle (536) and Lou Gehrig (493), those names themselves show the kind of aura Judge should command from the fans now.

His consistency and power at the plate have made him an unyielding and dominant cornerstone of the Yankees' lineup for as long as he continues to play.

Judge's Achievements Are Monstrous

When MLB fans say that Judge is one of the greatest to ever do it, they are talking about his achievements beyond his home run prowess. He is leading the majors this season as of this writing in batting average (.328), on-base percentage (.455) and slugging percentage (.681).

His all-round offensive performance has been key to the Yankees' success without a shadow of a doubt. Moreover, Judge earned his seventh All-Star selection this year and is already a two-time American League Most Valuable Player (MVP). He is in his own league right now with very few playing today that can match him.

What Is Aaron Judge's Net Worth And Salary?

A player with achievements like Judge obviously has the big money numbers backing him up. As of 2025, his net worth, according to sources, is estimated at £37.2 million ($50 million), with an annual salary of £29.7 million ($40 million).

In December 2022, he signed a nine year-long, £267.7 million ($360 million) contract with the New York Yankees, this is easily one of the most lucrative deals in MLB history. This massive contract underscores Judge's value not only as a player but also as a marketable and dependable star.

This is just what is known in public because his endorsement deals and popularity have further bolstered his financial standing based on the projects he takes up outside baseball.

Judge's Legacy and Future

It cannot be overstated that Judge's recent achievements have further chiselled his legacy in baseball history. His consistent performance and ability to reach significant milestones place him in the company of some of the game's greatest players ever, not just in modern baseball.

Hence, as he continues to perform at a high level, Judge's future in MLB looks one for the record books. His leadership and presence in the Yankees' lineup will be crucial as the team aims for continued success in the coming seasons, and hopefully for the Yankee fan base, he is not going to retire anytime soon.