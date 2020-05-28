Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to manager Eddie Howe, the news "shook" the Premier League side.

Last week, a total of 996 players and league staff were tested for the virus during the second round of routine testing.

Ramsdale had initially tested negative. However, he tested positive days later.

As of now, the 22-year-old British player is asymptomatic. He is among the eight people in the Premier League who have tested positive so far.

Another individual from a different club has been found positive, but his identity hasn't been revealed yet.

Howe said, "There was not one positive within our group during the early stages and we were comfortable and felt OK. But as soon as you get that one positive test, that changes the mindset of everybody. Suddenly everyone feels vulnerable, everyone is alerted to the fact that this is serious and real. That shook us. We are now waiting for our next testing times to see if anyone else was in contact with the player."

BBC revealed that Howe was the first manager in the Premier League who accepted a pay cut amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Apart from Ramsdale, the other Premier League personalities to have tested positive include Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley's assistant manager Ian Woan.

Meanwhile, Watford forward Troy Deeney opted to stay away from his club's training sessions as an attempt to safeguard himself and his family from the deadly virus.

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes said that the team cannot afford to lose Deeney's services. The Hornets are currently sitting at the 17th position in the league.

The Premier League is eager to return to action this season. If and when that happens, matches might be played at neutral venues. A meeting is due on Thursday when the league authorities will join the clubs to discuss the issue.

According to Gomes, playing matches away from home would favour only the more successful clubs. The 39-year old Brazilian said that since the bigger clubs have been winning in away games throughout the season, the concept of neutral venues wouldn't hurt them much.

Given the current crisis in the UK, it is understood that even if the tournament is resumed, games would be played behind closed doors. The country has already recorded more than 267,000 coronavirus positive cases and over 37,000 deaths.