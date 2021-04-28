Aaron Taylor-Johnson fans are speculating that he is getting a divorce from his wife Sam after they put their $4.3 million Hollywood Hills home up for sale.

The "Avengers: Age of Ultron" actor and the 54-year-old "Fifty Shades of Grey" director listed their L.A. home for $7.5 million this month. The Mediterranean-style villa, which spans 5,500 square feet, has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. It has been their home since they purchased it in 2013 after they married in 2012. The couple shares it with their two kids Wylda Rae Johnson, 10, Romy Hero Johnson, 9.

News that they have put their property in the market eventually prompted rumors of their divorce. Over at Twitter, "Aaron Taylor-Johnson divorce" started to trend and fans of the 30-year-old "Nowhere Boy" star tried to make the split into reality.

"Aaron Taylor-Johnson Divorce? I'll be waiting with open arms," one wrote and another chimed in, "Aaron Taylor-Johnson please get that divorce king we're rooting for you."

"Good afternoon Aaron Taylor-Johnson better actually be divorcing his wife," one more tweeted.

Meanwhile, some shared hilarious clips and memes as they shared their expectations to hear the divorce rumours confirmed.

waiting outside aaron taylor johnson's house to make sure those divorce papers arrive, anyone want anything?? pic.twitter.com/eZbvzBVABk April 27, 2021

Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife are getting a divorce? pic.twitter.com/mvVAdNRqrI — Beifong Twin (@firelrd_zuko) April 27, 2021

“Aaron Taylor Johnson might file for a divorce soon”



Me last night: pic.twitter.com/rq45t40GGE — aaron bby im single! (@thorvdinson) April 27, 2021

The reactions have been nothing but hopeful. One fan even pointed out their 24-year age gap in support of their divorce.

"Aaron Taylor-Johnson getting a divorce? let's talk about how weird it actually is to go for the 18-year-old actor in the movie you're directing when you're over 20 years older," one fan tweeted.

"I'm here thinking how wrong y'all are to be celebrating Aaron Taylor-Johnson getting a divorce, then I remember he's married to that old a** lady who started dating him when they met on set...he was 18 and she was 42. Yes, leave that groomer, king!" another wrote .

According to The Sun, the couple met on the set of the 2009 John Lennon biopic "Nowhere Boy." Sam was 42 at the time and Aaron was only 18. They announced their engagement later that year despite the criticism surrounding their relationship because of their age difference. Aside from Wylda and Romy, the director also has two kids, Angelica, 24, and Jessie, 15, from ex-husband Jay Jopling.

Aaron and Sam have yet to comment on the divorce rumours. They are set to work together in the upcoming bio-drama "Rothko."