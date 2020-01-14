The body of a six-year-old girl was found on the roadside a day after she went missing in the state of Chiapas, southern Mexico. A local man named Alfredo Roblero was accused by the girl's family as the rapist and murderer. Before the man could be taken to the police, locals decided to take justice into their own hands. A video recorded the mob beating the tied-up paedophile before setting him on fire.

The family of a six-year-old girl named Jarid started looking for her on January 9, after she went missing. The next day, the body of the young girl was found on the side of a road near her village. The villagers accused Roblero of the rape and death of the child.

A disturbing video captured the fate of the accused man.

The Sun reported that the girl's aunt tried to take Roblero to the police to get arrested. However, the locals had a different plan. The villagers vowed that Roblero would not leave the community alive. Taking justice into their own hands, the villagers tied the suspect to a pole before proceeding to verbally and physically attack him.

The man, wearing a blue hoodie and jeans, was seen sitting on the ground while tied to the pole. After berating Roblero, members of the mob untied him from the pole. Some men threw Roblero onto a patch of grass and kicked him on his head. He was hogtied by his attackers while he remained on the ground.

In the last few moments of the video clip a flammable liquid, reportedly petrol, was poured onto the doomed man before he was set alight. The mob left Roblero writhing on the ground as the flames engulfed him.

Police arrived at the scene after the mob had finished attacking the accused. By the time the police arrived, it was too late for them to save Roblero's life. It is unclear how the villagers knew the girl had been raped and murdered by Roblero. Local authorities claim that they are investigating the case of mob justice. The mob took the law into their own hands and those found responsible for Roblero's death will face criminal charges.