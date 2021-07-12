While accused sex slaver James-Robert Davis is trying to post bail months after his arrest, his five girlfriends are planning to welcome his baby, whom they will all co-parent.

Davis was arrested outside a hardware store in March 2021, while he was accompanied by one of his girlfriends, who is now out of his house as well as their group relationship. Meanwhile, his "main" girlfriend and the one who co-owns his home on the NSW Northern Tablelands, is six months pregnant with his baby. In a recent social media post about her pregnancy, Charlotte wrote, "After three years, three surgeries, two types of hormone therapy and one round of IVF, baby Davis is due early September."

"I am so over-the-moon happy, as are we all, and I'm so grateful for the love, patience and care all my partners have shown me throughout this process," she added.

She also shared a picture of a onesie that read "six mums are better than one," which he will wear home from the hospital. The strange family has broken up with one of their girlfriends since having the onesie custom-made, reports Mail Online.

Davis's girlfriends share not only him and his home, they also have a country-rock band which they formed in 2019 after getting in a relationship together. It was later revealed that each bandmate had signed a contract with Davis to be his "slave" before moving into his home, where all the women are in a consensual BDSM polyamorous relationship. Davis insists that the contract is just an aspect of play-acting and does not amount to real slavery of the women who all attend the University of New England

Davis, an Army veteran, styles himself the patriarch of the "House of Cadifor." He has been charged with reducing a person to slavery, intentionally possessing a slave, and causing a person to enter or remain in servitude.

In a hearing at the New South Wales Supreme Court last month, where his five current girlfriends testified in his favour, the defence argued that though his client lived a "strange life...there was nothing illegal about it."

The complaint that has sent Davis behind bars has been made by a woman who met him in 2012. The alleged victim claims that she initially consented when Davis began to introduce bondage, discipline sadism and masochism (BDSM) during sex, but she was later physically and emotionally abused by him while he cited the legally binding contract between them, breaching which would mean criminal charges against her.

She says that Davis became physically abusive two months into the relationship, took over her finances, and isolated her from family and friends. BDSM became part of all aspects of their lifestyle a month later, while a second woman was introduced to the relationship by the end of 2012.