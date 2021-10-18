Hollywood actress Lily Rabe, who studied at Northwestern University in Illinois at the same time as Meghan Markle, is recalling the interactions she had with the future British royal in those days.

Meghan was a student at the university between 1999 and 2003, finishing one year before Rabe's graduation. Rabe shared that the Duchess of Sussex was "lovely" as she showed her around campus and helped her settle in after their first meeting 20 years ago.

The "American Horror Story" actress told 9Honey, "She was a few years ahead of me but yes, we had I believe the same acting teacher and met sort of early on when I was a freshman. I was introduced by our acting teacher that she would show me the ropes and show me around campus a little bit, and she was very lovely."

The 39-year-old said that she has met Meghan on a few occasions in the past two decades, but "not in a while."

Meghan, who was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the top-ranking university, graduated with a joint Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre and international relations. She previously said that she had been a "theatre nerd" before she made her way into television and eventually the British royal family.

In an interview with Marie Claire magazine in 2013, three years before she met her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan had said, "I had always been the theater nerd at Northwestern University. I knew I wanted to do acting, but I hated the idea of being this cliche — a girl from LA who decides to be an actress."

"I wanted more than that, and I had always loved politics, so I ended up changing my major completely, and double-majoring in theater and international relations," she had said.

Meghan went on to become a popular actress as she played Rachel Zane in "Suits" for seven seasons. She returned to the Evanston campus in 2014 to promote the drama, and said about the experience, "It's surreal being back because I haven't been back since I graduated and as I am walking around I remember things like the schlep of getting to South Campus from up north."