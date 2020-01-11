Just last week there were photographs doing the rounds on social media of Adele vacationing with Harry Styles and James Corden in Anguilla in the Caribbean. However, it wasn't the trio vacationing that made news, but Adele who flaunted a much slimmer frame.

Some fans were concerned about the singer's health. Still others raved about her new slimmed down look. Now it has been revealed that Adele lost around 100 pounds and looks happy and fit.

Lexi Larson, a 19-year-old Hingham, Massachusetts, native had a surprise encounter with the 31-year-old singer while on vacation in Anguilla.

When Larson and some family friends walked into Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack for dinner on Friday, January 3, they were startled to see Harry Styles enjoying dinner at a table nearby.

"A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, 'So what can I do for you girls?'" Larson said speaking to People.

She said that they were excited "and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably."

Larson is pursuing psychology at Elon University. She added: "they talked about life and college and what me and my friend wanted to do. They were more asking us questions. It was a really positive experience. It was really cool."

However, at first, Larson couldn't recognise the "Hello" singer. "She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it's such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident," the student said.

The student took a picture with Styles, but Adele politely declined as she wanted to avoid the paparazzi due to the presence of her seven-year-old son.

Adele, Harry Styles and James Corden were on a new year vacation together. Adele and Styles are known to be very good friends and hence there were speculations that a collaboration between the duo was likely on the cards.