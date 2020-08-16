Adele recently took to Instagram to share a review of a book she read recently. The book review sparked speculations among her fans on her long-awaited new album. But the singer revealed that she is still working on it.

The British singer showered praise on Glennon Doyle's "Untamed," a book she promises "will shake your brain and make your soul scream... Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read It. Live it. Practice it."

Adele added: "I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn't!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and dishevelled, confused and selfless like a Disney character!"

The 32-year-old singer's fans commented on the post asking when her new she will drop the album, which is a follow up to 2015's "25."

"Adele where's the album?" asked one fan, to which she replied: "I honestly have no idea."

Previously, Adele's manager, Jonathan Dickins, confirmed that the new album won't be released in September 2020 as had been originally planned.

The British singer's fans are waiting desperately for her new music. Her last album was released in 2015. Adele teased new music in 2019, when she took to Instagram to celebrate her 31st birthday after her split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

In May, Adele's manager Jonathan Dickins confirmed that her musical comeback has indeed been delayed. "We're all in the same boat, you're doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It'll come when it's ready. I can't put a date on that yet. We have music, but we're still working," he said according to Digital Spy. He added that the album "isn't coming in September, it'll be ready when it's ready."