Apart from being a supremely talented musician, Adele is also a huge fan of Beyonce and considers the American singer her idol. The Grammy-winner recently took to Instagram to celebrate the release of her fellow musician's latest visual album 'Black Is King.'

To show her appreciation for Beyonce's latest artistic achievement, Adele decided to channel her inner Queen B by recreating one of the singer's looks from "Black Is King." The singer, who recently underwent a stunning transformation after shedding several pounds, wore a body-hugging beehive print T-shirt, similar to a onesie Beyonce wears in the recently-released album.

Adele wore the recreated outfit while watching the Disney+ film at her home, and posed in front of the TV when Beyonce appeared in the frame wearing the skintight Marine Serre bodysuit. "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," the "Hello" hitmaker captioned the post, adding two black heart emojis.

The British singer has expressed her love and appreciation for the "Irreplaceable" hitmaker on multiple occasions in the past. One of the most iconic moments of Adele fangirling over Queen B was when she broke her award in half to share it with the fellow musician.

The 32-year-old was accepting the award for 'best album' for "25" at the 2017 Grammy Awards, where Beyonce's "Lemonade" was also nominated. During her acceptance speech, Adele spoke about having adored Beyonce for years, before breaking her award and symbolically sharing the honour with the singer.

"I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental. All us artists here adore you. You are our light!" Adele said onstage.

Later during an interaction with reporters, the singer called Beyonce "her icon," adding: "I spoke to her just before, to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward and she was very gracious as you would expect from her."

Adele also admitted that she has been a fan of the singer since she was 11 years.