Adrianne Curry has slammed Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret debut, declaring that the reality star is 'not a f*cking model' and questioning why she was chosen to wear the brand's $50 million (£37.6 million) Fantasy Bra.

The former America's Next Top Model winner made the comments during a livestream on Monday, 19 October, one day after Jenner made her Victoria's Secret runway debut in Los Angeles. Curry argued that the coveted piece should have gone to one of the brand's established top Angels.

Curry's criticism centred on what she sees as a shift away from professional modelling towards celebrity influence, with Jenner's high-profile debut becoming a flashpoint for that debate.

Adrianne Curry Takes Aim at Kylie Jenner

'Nothing against Kylie Jenner, you're not a f*cking model. You don't have a model's body,' Curry said during the livestream.

She questioned why Jenner had been given the 'mega bra', arguing that the Fantasy Bra should represent the pinnacle of a Victoria's Secret model's career.

'That's for the belle of the ball. That is for the top Victoria's Secret Angel. That is like winning homecoming queen,' Curry said, criticising the decision to give the honour to Jenner during her first appearance for the brand.

Curry, who won the inaugural season of America's Next Top Model, also branded Victoria's Secret 'a joke', saying its reputation had changed.

Adrianne Curry calls out Victoria’s Secret for choosing Kylie Jenner to wear its $50 million Fantasy Bra. pic.twitter.com/naBN2jSFia — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 20, 2026

Curry Says Victoria's Secret Has Lost Its Prestige

Curry contrasted Jenner's casting with the brand's earlier approach to discovering models.

'In 2010, I would say Victoria's Secret meant something. Now it's meaningless,' she said.

She argued that the company once helped turn relatively unknown models into major stars, pointing to Adriana Lima as an example. Curry said Lima was not a major influencer when Victoria's Secret discovered her.

Her wider criticism was that the brand now relies on established fame rather than taking chances on new modelling talent.

Why Victoria's Secret Chose Kylie Jenner

Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman said Jenner's cultural influence made her a natural choice for this year's show, which was built around the theme 'Fandemonium'.

'She's really created her own culture,' Selman told Vogue, pointing to Jenner's influence across fashion, entertainment and popular culture. He described her as an 'unexpected talent' whose reach extends well beyond fashion.

Jenner made her Victoria's Secret debut wearing the $50 million (£37.6 million) Fantasy Bra, paired with white angel wings and a sheer mini skirt, as her mother Kris Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet watched from the audience.

Inside Kylie Jenner's $50 Million Fantasy Bra

Jenner wore the most expensive Fantasy Bra in Victoria's Secret history to date, valued at $50 million (£37.6 million).

Created with luxury jeweller Jacob & Co., the design features 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond at its centre. The piece took more than 1,000 hours and 15 craftspeople to complete.

The Fantasy Bra also marked the return of one of the brand's most recognisable traditions. It had not appeared on the runway since 2018, when Elsa Hosk wore a $1 million (£750,000) version.

Previous wearers have included Gisele Bündchen, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Neither Jenner nor Victoria's Secret had publicly responded to Curry's criticism in the reporting reviewed.