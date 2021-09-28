It is a personal and skincare brand made with a lot of love, and most importantly, with sustainability in mind.

The kind of success and momentum certain entrepreneurs and professionals have earned over the years is proof of the kind of skills and talents they possess. Many youngsters have even come at the forefront of certain industries and have taken them by storm, proving to the world that determination and passion always go hand-in-hand when it comes to achieving one's desired success. Over the years, we have seen many women entrepreneurs entering the skincare and personal care industry. Now is the time to celebrate a male entrepreneur who has done the same and entered the personal care niche, apart from managing and running businesses in other industries as well. He is Aron Marquez, who's one of a kind brand Ombré Men radiates his excellence and prowess as an entrepreneur.

Ombré Men has gradually risen to the top in the niche, thanks to the genuine visions with which it has been created and the kind of consistent efforts the team and Aron Marquez as the co-founder has put in to make sure they create a unique niche for the brand in an industry which is already filled with some of the greatest and established players.

Talking about Ombré Men, Aron Marquez says, "Long people have known about beauty brands for the ladies, it was high time to create something for the men as well. Hence, we decided to jump into this niche and encourage men to look good and do good with our beauty, cosmetic and personal care products."

Adding further, he says that Ombré Men provides top-notch personal care essentials that are redefining men's self-care routines with sustainability in mind, which also acts as their USP. Ombré Men is one of those rare men's wellness brands that focuses on outstanding product formulation and, most importantly, sustainability within the industry. It is driven by its vision to create clean products that in no way harms the environment. Hence, it concentrates on offsetting the global plastic waste problem by ensuring that its packaging is produced of glass, aluminium and other sustainable materials.

