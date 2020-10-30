Leicester City beat AEK Athens 2-1 in their UEFA Europa League Group G match at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Thursday. The Premier League side has now won all two of their matches in this season's competition and are currently leading their group with six points.

In contrast, AEK Athens has yet to win a game in the competition. They have lost both their matches so far.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy became Leicester City's oldest goalscorer in any European competition, thanks to his strike from the spot in the 18th minute. The 33-year-old England international won a penalty after being fouled by Athens keeper Panagiotis Tsintotas.

Vardy's presence on the field makes all the difference for his side, and that was proven yet again on Thursday in Greece. This was his first start after recovering from a calf injury. Over the weekend, he came off the bench to score the winner against Arsenal.

And now, he took Wes Morgan's record as the oldest player to score for the Foxes in Europe. Morgan was 33 years and 240 days old when he scored for Leicester in the UEFA Champions League against Sevilla in March 2017. Vardy's latest goal came when he was 33 years and 292 days old.

In the 39th minute, Hamza Choudhury doubled the advantage for the Foxes, courtesy of his smart side-footed finish. Although Leicester City was looking comfortable on the pitch throughout the first half, Muamer Tankovic revived hopes for AEK after coming off the bench and scoring the only goal for the hosts three minutes into the re-start.

Two minutes later, the 25-year old Swedish international almost scored an equaliser but misplaced his 10-yard shot by smashing it over the crossbar. On the other hand, Cengiz Under, who made his first start for Leicester on Thursday, almost restored the Foxes' two-goal lead but his curling shot hit the post. Neither team could score any more goals for the remainder of the game.

Before the match, according to BBC, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers revealed that defenders Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne are injured. Castagne is likely to stay out of action until the international break in November.

After the game, Rodgers said, "The guys are having to cope with all the injuries and games and are still churning out great results. It was a great win considering all the circumstances and all the players we have missing. They are still producing and doing very well. It was never going to be a fast-flowing game because the pitch was awful. It was a surface the players couldn't really trust. It was very difficult to play really fluent football."