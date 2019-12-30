Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo might not be retiring soon but has already revealed his post-career intentions. When he is done with his football career, the 34-year-old wishes to become an actor.

If CR7 does break into acting, he wouldn't be the first footballer to have become an actor. Former footballers like Eric Cantona and Vinnie Jones had already made that leap to the big screen after hanging up their football boots.

Ronaldo was at the Dubai Sports Conference where he won the 2019 Best Men's Player title at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Ronaldo was seen sporting an expensive outfit with equally lavish accessories worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

In an interview after the event, CR7 said, "I hope I live more than 50 years to learn new things and face different challenges and try to find solutions for them. One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie. I always recommend learning all that is new. This is what I always strive for. I always seek to educate myself, because my studies tend to answer many of the questions on my mind."

Although many of his fans may be looking forward to seeing him on-screen, they may have to wait a few more years. In the same interview, the football superstar also spoke about the longevity of his football career. "Several years ago, the age of playing football was until 30-32, but now, you find those who are 40 years old playing on the field. The moment my body is no longer responding in the right way on the field, then it would be the time to leave." he said.

The five-time Ballon d'Or title winner is determined to show that he has more football left in his arsenal and his recent performances support that. His recently executed spectacular header for Juventus against Sampdoria in Serie A has been the talk of the global football fraternity.

With his fitness still at its peak, Ronaldo is likely to break many more records in the upcoming years. Once his career ends, his supporters won't miss him as the footballer will once again appear on screen; in the form of an acting superstar.