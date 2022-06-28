Barcelona were the frontrunners in the race to sign Raphinha from Leeds United, that was until his asking price rose to £65 million. Arsenal have been blamed for the increased price tag after the Brazilian winger's agent Deco had informed the Catalan club that they could complete the deal for £30 million.

Raphinha is expected to leave Leeds this summer with a number of clubs across Europe tracking the Brazil international. Barcelona had identified him as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, and begun talks with Deco over a summer move in March.

The 25-year-old was open to moving to the Camp Nou, and had even agreed terms with the Catalan giants. Barcelona were hoping Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, which would have triggered a £20 million clause in Raphinha's contract.

However, Leeds survived on the final day, and now with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea also keen on Raphinha, the asking price has more than doubled. Deco's initial promise of concluding the deal for £30 million will not come to fruition.

"Raphinha's agent Deco had informed Barça that they could sign Raphinha for €35m. Arsenal offered much more a few weeks later. Therefore, Leeds demanded more money for the Brazilian," Spanish journalist Gerard Romero said, via Barca Universal.

Arsenal have now moved into pole position to sign the in-demand Brazilian winger. The north London club's first offer was turned down by Leeds, but the Gunners are expected to return with a new offer this week after scheduling fresh talks with Leeds.

The Emirates Stadium outfit's second offer is expected to be closer to Leeds' £65 million valuation. Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the Brazilian, who has impressed since joining the Elland Road outfit in 2020.

However, while Arsenal are thought to be leading the race, they will not have it easy in their bid to sign Raphinha. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation, according to Fabrizio Romano, and remain in contact with the player's agents with a plan to trump the Gunners' offer.

Raphinha, who scored 11 goals for Leeds last season, is currently on holiday, and is not expected to make a decision in haste. Barcelona could still enter the race, but the Catalan giants, who are mired in financial difficulty, will need to beat the offer from Arsenal.