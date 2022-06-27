Arsenal have completed their third deal of the summer, and fourth signing overall ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Gabriel Jesus will join Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira at the Emirates Stadium after the Gunners agreed a £45 million deal with Manchester City.

The Brazil international has been Mikel Arteta's top target since the start of the summer following the departures of Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Jesus' arrival fills the void at number nine, but Arsenal are not expected to stop there with the Spanish coach looking to further bolster other areas of his squad.

Jesus is expected to arrive in London this week to undergo medicals before putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Gunners. He is expected to be available for the start of pre-season, which gets under way on Tuesday at London Colney.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed the Jesus deal, the north London club's transfer business is "absolutely not over yet". Arteta wants to continue bolstering his squad with Leeds United forward Raphinha and Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez moving to the top of his wanted list.

Arsenal began talks with Leeds last week, with the Premier League side expected to have turned down the north Londoners' first bid for Raphinha. The Gunners are not deterred and are expected to resume fresh talks this week with a new bid expected.

The Elland Road outfit value Raphinha at £65 million, with Arsenal's second bid expected to be close to £50 million without addons. Arteta's side are not the only team interested in the player. Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all still in the race.

The Catalan giants were leading the chase, and despite agreeing terms with the player, they are unable to meet Leeds' valuation. Talks are expected to intensify this week, with Arsenal keen to wrap up their incomings ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States in July.

Ajax's Martinez, on the other hand, remains Arteta's priority defensive target. The Eredivisie club has already turned down one bid from Arsenal, but the Premier League giants are expected to return with a second offer in the coming days.

Arsenal's pursuit is expected to be aided by the player's desire to move to the Emirates Stadium. Martinez has a contract until 2025, but a bid of around £35 million with addons could tempt Ajax to sanction the move, especially if the player maintains his stance about wanting to play in England.