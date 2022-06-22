Arsenal Football Club announced the arrival of Fabio Vieira on Tuesday from FC Porto in a £34 million deal making it three signings thus far this summer. The Gunners' technical director Edu Gaspar hinted that more joy was on its way for the Arsenal supporters with the club holding positive talks with a number of other targets.

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was signed in January, but will join the team when pre-season gets underway. The United States international was joined by Sao Paulo's Marquinhos, who became the first signing of the summer.

Viera is now expected to be the first of a few big signings as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad. The north London club has been linked with moves for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and Leeds United winger Raphinha, with reports claiming talks are advancing well.

Arteta has made strengthening his forward line a priority following the exits of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette last January and this summer respectively. Eddit Nketiah has signed a new deal, but Jesus has been Arsenal's priority target all summer.

Raphinha, meanwhile, has only recently emerged as a target after Arsenal joined the race for the highly coveted Brazilian winger. Barcelona were thought to be the frontrunners, but Leeds' £60 million valuation has seen them drop out and Arsenal emerge as the favourites.

Edu has now given hope to the Gunners supporters by indicating that the club are holding positive talks with a number of their targets. The former Arsenal midfielder also hinted that the club want to try and sign most of their targets before the start of the new Premier League season on Aug. 6.

"We still have a lot to do but we are really excited to start the season with the players we target and the players we want to sign," Edu said, as quoted on Arsenal.com.

"Yes I think we still have some good conversations and positive conversations to be fair. I hope we can give to the fans some good news."

Apart from Jesus and Raphinha, Arsenal have also been linked with moves for Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez and Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. Arteta is keen to increase the quality in the squad depth, especially with the club back in Europe this upcoming season.