Since the onset of the AI era, people have been worried about global layoffs, with thinking machines replacing human workers. AI leaders as well as small businesses integrating automation began massive layoffs in tranches, hoping that profits would soar.

In 2025, over 100,000 workers lost their jobs as companies raced to replace human roles with intelligence for faster and cheaper work. Despite looming job market uncertainty, research studies are now showing that employers are starting to understand that replacing people with AI is far more complicated.

However, job loss predictions might not have played out as many executives expected. Data and surveys indicate that businesses engaging in aggressive AI-driven layoffs are now rehiring teams they only recently eliminated.

The Cost Savings Didn't Materialise

One of the clearest indications comes from Gartner's latest research into enterprise AI adoption.

According to a Gartner study, which surveyed executives at 350 large organizations, roughly 80% reported reducing headcount as part of their AI initiatives. Yet the firm found no meaningful relationship between larger workforce reductions and stronger financial performance. Companies making the deepest cuts generally did not outperform those taking a more measured approach.

The findings challenge one of the central assumptions behind AI-driven layoffs—that fewer employees automatically translate into lower costs and higher profits. The survey also revealed that nine in 10 companies would rethink AI layoffs if they were given the chance.

Furthermore, only 8.4% of HR leaders stated their AI-driven restructure delivered what was promised and would repeat the process unchanged.

Many Companies Are Already Hiring Back Workers

Separate research from Careerminds paints a similar picture. After surveying 600 HR leaders involved in AI-related layoffs, the outplacement firm found that many organizations have already reversed course.

Around 32.7% of companies reported rehiring between 25% and 50% of the roles they had previously eliminated, while another 35.6% had brought back more than half of those positions.

The survey also found that AI-driven restructurings often failed to deliver the savings executives expected once companies accounted for lost productivity, retraining, operational disruptions, and the cost of rebuilding teams.

'AI simply isn't mature enough to fully replace the expertise, empathy, and judgment that human agents provide. Relying solely on AI right now is premature and could lead to unintended consequences,' said Emily Potosky, Senior Director, Research in the Gartner Customer Service & Support practice.

Klarna Became One of the Biggest Examples

One of the most widely discussed AI success stories has also become one of its most notable cautionary tales. Buy-now-pay-later giant Klarna previously announced that its AI assistant was performing work equivalent to hundreds of customer support agents, helping the company freeze hiring and reduce staffing needs.

But the company later shifted direction. The Swedish fintech's headcount dropped from 5,500 to just 3,400, and they celebrated $10 million in savings until customer satisfaction fell sharply and complaints mounted. By mid-2025, Klarna's CEO started rehiring those roles.

CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski acknowledged that the company had gone too far in emphasizing automation over customer experience, noting that human service remains essential for delivering the quality customers expect.

Now, rather than eliminating people altogether, Klarna has increasingly emphasized combining AI efficiency with human support.

IBM Learned AI Has Limits

Elsewhere, IBM has likewise showcased both the strengths and limitations of enterprise AI. The company's AI-powered AskHR platform now automates 94% of routine HR inquiries, but the remaining cases like situations requiring judgment and context still depend mostly on human employees.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has also said that AI-driven productivity gains are allowing the company to expand hiring in areas such as software engineering, sales, and other customer-facing roles rather than simply shrinking its workforce.

The lesson extends well beyond customer service and office work. Even Ford Motor reportedly brought back around 350 experienced engineers after automated quality-control systems failed to detect defects that veteran employees quickly recognized.

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None of these developments across industries suggests AI has failed, but shows the failure of the assumption that completing an individual task is equivalent to performing an entire job.

'While AI-driven layoffs have captured attention, the reality is more complex,' said Kathy Ross, Senior Director Analyst in the Gartner Customer Service & Support practice. 'Most recent workforce reductions were influenced by broader economic conditions rather than automation alone. As organizations encounter the limits of AI and rising customer expectations, they will need to reinvest in human talent to sustain service quality and growth.'