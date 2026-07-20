A US judge has cleared Meta Platforms to proceed with firing 26 staff members currently suing the social media giant. Reuters reports that these workers had turned to the courts to halt the upcoming redundancies, claiming management relied on automated performance metrics that unfairly penalised disabled staff and anyone taking legally protected time off.

Though he refused to pause the job cuts set for next week, US District Judge William Orrick left a lifeline for the affected staff. Ruling from Oakland, California, the judge noted that the legal system could revisit the matter if the workers manage to bring forward concrete proof showing the exact way automated tools influenced the corporate downsizing.

Judge Lets Meta Layoffs Proceed

Following the decision, legal representatives for the workers issued a collective notice highlighting the judge's explicit willingness to review the position. They emphasized that the bench remains open to changing its mind if either side uncovers clear documentation detailing the precise role automated platforms played during the corporate cull.

According to reporting, Judge Orrick dismissed the staff's plea for an interim injunction that would have frozen the redundancy process. The failed legal manoeuvre aimed to keep the affected individuals on the payroll while they challenge the tech firm behind closed doors in private arbitration panels.

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Oakland judge permits Meta layoffs amid employee lawsuit. Workers claim AI bias in terminations, leading to private arbitration.#Meta #Layoffs #AIbias #Technology #Lawsuit #BreakingNewsUSA pic.twitter.com/CjsXvpoi2z — JQJO USA Technology English (@jqjousatechen) July 18, 2026

Delivering his written verdict, Orrick explained that the affected staff failed to prove that redundancy met the threshold of 'irreparable harm' required for an emergency order blocking the layoffs.

Meta Denies AI Chose Staff

Meta chose not to issue a statement regarding the judicial outcome. The firm maintains it acted entirely properly, insisting that actual people, rather than automated systems, were responsible for choosing who left the business.

Workers Claim Automated Tools Drove Decisions

Initiated just days ago by 26 unnamed workers, the legal challenge maintains that Meta used automated tools to help decide who would be let go during the downsize.

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The legal filing details how the firm utilised software tracking output, token counts and internal tool integration. The staff contend that these metrics automatically penalised anyone who needed prolonged sickness absence or absence to look after relatives.

The workers further allege that management deployed multiple internal automated tools to grade and stack personnel for termination. The legal team highlighted an AI assistant known as 'Metamate', a user-configured knowledge base monitoring chat threads and files, along with an output metric derived from tracking keyboard inputs, desktop monitors, email trails and web surfing records.

According to the workers, these background tools kept gathering output metrics even while staff were away on statutory absence. This continuous monitoring allegedly dragged down their software integration ratings, which management then used to mark them for termination.

Judge Leaves Door Open for Evidence

Court files show the staff were barred from internal systems in May ahead of final dismissals starting 22 July. During a hearing, workers' counsel Barbara Cowan argued, 'There's no do-over for bonding with a new baby or giving birth or having active medical treatment.' Meta's legal team countered that lost health subsidies could be financially compensated later through arbitration. This historic dispute marks the first major US lawsuit challenging automated redundancy selection.