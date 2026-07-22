As more companies adopt AI to automate work traditionally handled by employees, an MIT expert warns that cutting young workers out of the workforce could lead to long-term consequences. Andrew McAfee, a research scientist at MIT's Initiative on the Digital Economy, said that entry-level jobs aren't just about completing tasks.

Rather, they're essential training grounds where employees build experience that prepares them for more senior and leadership roles. His warning came amid a growing push among employers to use AI tools to replace repetitive tasks that are traditionally carried out by junior staff.

MIT Expert Warns of AI Skills Gap

According to McAfee, replacing entry-level workers with AI could lead to issues that are far beyond today's job cuts. He explains that junior roles allow employees to build knowledge through training, mentorship, and real-world experience. 'How else are people going to learn to do the job except via on-the-job learning and training apprenticeship?' he said.

He warned that replacing junior employees with AI could result in fewer skilled workers who are ready to step into senior roles later on.

AI Cuts Could Hurt Future Workforce

Although AI may boost productivity today, McAfee argued that companies risk damaging the future of their workers by reducing opportunities for younger employees. He believes that Gen Z workers are especially valuable in the AI age since they grew up surrounded by technology and often show greater willingness to work with new tools.

'There is a big demographic falloff. As people tend to get older, we tend to be more set in our ways and less willing to try crazy new things like AI,' he said. He cautioned that by cutting entry-level roles, companies may lose valuable opportunities to train younger talent and hone them to become future experts. 'You are probably sacrificing future opportunities to learn and the skilled people of the future,' he said.

Employers Are Rethinking Entry-Level Hiring

Concerns over AI replacing jobs are growing following concerns from tech executives that AI could reshape white-collar careers. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicts that AI could wipe out a significant portion of entry-level jobs within five years, especially in industries where workers handle repetitive knowledge-based tasks.

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He identified law, consulting, finance, and administration as sectors where AI could take over tasks like research and information analysis. 'There's a lot of document review. It's very repetitive, but every example is different. That's something that AI is quite good at,' Amodei said. As businesses increasingly explore AI to improve efficiency and reduce costs, experts warn that rushing to automate could leave businesses struggling to develop the human talent they need.

AI May Replace Tasks, Not People

As AI use grows, experts say companies should consider what they will lose when replacing human workers. The 'godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton warned that artificial intelligence could increase profits but also cause widespread job losses.

Experts argue that companies should use AI alongside human workers rather than replacing entry-level talent altogether.